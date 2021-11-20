Linnets' brave efforts in vain as Cheek breaks hearts

Ian Culverhouse’s need for attacking reinforcements was rammed home by one of the National League’s most devastating goal scorers.

The Linnets boss saw his side twice lead at high-flying Bromley only for them to lose 3-2 – the winner coming from the prolific Michael Cheek, whose tally of 12 league goals this season is just two short of what Lynn have scored all season.

Having a man who can score regularly is priceless – finding one to fill the bill at Lynn is probably out of price range.

“That is the difference,” Culverhouse told BBC Radio Norfolk. “We didn’t get tight enough to stop the cross and then he’s got a free header in the six-yard box. He's built a career on that – one of the best in the league so you can’t do that - and then we didn’t defend two set-plays and that’s the story of the game.”

The top end is clearly where Lynn are lacking and the search for a new striker will continue this week: Saturday’s scorers were Jayden Davis – on loan from Millwall for a month - and defender Ross Barrows, so it’s not as if any corners were turned for those expected to win games with their shooting boots.

The tale of the game at Bromley was an unfamiliar one – Davis put the visitors ahead with a fine individual goal after just six minutes, and although Cheek levelled just before the break, Barrows’ spectacular goal from distance put Lynn ahead just seven minutes into the second half.

It was all square just after the hour mark when James Alabi scored and then, with 19 minutes remaining, Cheek broke Lynn hearts.

There is some familiarity on that theme, but to take the lead twice at Bromley might be the crumb of comfort that will keep Culverhouse’s belief alive.

“Fine margins – we didn’t defend well enough at the back post on a couple of occasions and we find ourselves on the wrong end of a result,” added Culverhouse. “I sound like a broken record but they are just giving everything they can. Like I have said before, once you are down there and the luck is against you then the luck is against you.

“Really proud of the effort they put in there, it was an outstanding effort - shame we didn’t get anything out of it. “

Bromley boss Andy Woodman acknowledged the game was no walkover for his side.

“No team is going to come over here and just roll over,” he said. “They’re fighting for their lives. We watched them and they’re a good team. I know people are going to be thinking I’m crackers saying that because they are down near the bottom, but there are no easy games. They played some good football – you see them knocking it about – and they scored one fantastic goal but we just kept going and we had to keep going because we had to win this game. If we are going to be serious about what we are trying to achieve here we have got to win these games. But margins are tiny.”

Ross Barrows - scored, and then went off injured - Credit: Ian Burt

Culverhouse now has to rally the troops for a long trip to Stockport on Tuesday, when he has another injury concern – Barrows, covering on the left side of defence for the injured Tyler Denton, had to replaced just a few minutes after scoring Lynn’s second goal.

“He is struggling - I think his shoulder has popped out,” said the Linnets boss. “We had to rejig everything about but I was really pleased with how we played application they are putting in is top notch it really is, and like I said those fine margins come back to bite you.”

Culverhouse is also set to be without Davis – his loan spell is due to expire on Sunday.

Coming up

Tuesday 23: Stockport (11th) away

Sat 27: Aldershot (21st) home

Dec 11: Dover Athletic (23rd) home





Bromley: Cousins, Bush, Sowunmi, Coulson, Arthurs, Cheek, Dennis (Cawley 79), Trotter, Forster, Alexander (Alabi 52), Webster (Partington 45). Subs not used: Tormey, Sablier. Goals: Cheek 44, 71 Alabi 61

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, Fernandez, Bird, Bowry, Clunan (Linton 79), Coleman, Omotayo, A Jones, Sundire, Barrows (Iontton 56), Davis (Barrett 71). Sub not used: Barrett. Goals: Davis 6, Barrows 52