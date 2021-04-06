News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

All aboard the showboat with Kairo!

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:07 PM April 6, 2021   
Kairo Mitchell scored his second goal from the penalty spot as King's Lynn beat Altrincham

Kairo Mitchell scored his second goal from the penalty spot - Credit: Ian Burt

Kairo Mitchell took all of two minutes to settle into the Easter Monday win over Altrincham – with a move straight out of Soccer AM’s Showboat section. 

The Linnets striker’s first touch was a dazzling piece of trickery which left an opponent for dead – and teed up the likeable Mitchell for a man of the match performance which saw him score both goals in a 2-0 win

“The turn - it was alright wasn’t it?” he said with a huge smile after the game. 

“It’s nice with your first touch on the ball to beat a man and then obviously you go into the game with a bit of confidence and you go from there.” 

Kairo Mitchell in the thick of the action for King's Lynn Town against Altrincham

Kairo Mitchell in the thick of the action for King's Lynn Town against Altrincham - Credit: Ian Burt

Confidence isn’t something Mitchell appears to lack, but his return to the fray was also helped by his international appearance for Grenada in a World Cup qualifier in El Salvador. Such appearances are rare outside the top divisions, let alone at National League level. 

“You always come back with a bit of confidence - it is nice to be selected for your country,” said the 23-year-old. “There is nothing better than representing your country, but I am happy and pleased to be back.” 

You may also want to watch:

Mitchell played at Torquay on March 20 then the following day headed out to El Salvador, via Mexico, playing the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 defeat. He missed Lynn’s 3-0 defeat at Altrincham and the home win over Eastleigh and just one training session, last Friday, meant there was no guarantee of a start on Monday. 

“To be honest, with the team winning the games before I came back I thought the gaffer might have kept the same team,” he added. “Maybe a bit of fortune and good luck - but at the same time I have been working  hard in training and when I came back I showed I was fresh, I wasn’t jaded or jet lagged, the gaffer threw me in and hopefully I repaid him with the two goals.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Group slams 'dreadful' town market place and demands overhaul
  2. 2 Three people - including two teens - injured in shotgun attack
  3. 3 Men caught on camera 'encircling and harassing' a young seal
  1. 4 'I lived in the woods' - Suspected murder victim reveals five year ordeal
  2. 5 'We're lost without him' - Family's tribute to teen hit-and-run cyclist
  3. 6 Plans for 54 new homes on edge of town revealed
  4. 7 9 big-name Norwich stores that won't reopen on April 12
  5. 8 Snow falls in Norfolk less than a day after glorious sunshine
  6. 9 Stolen cars recovered after Facebook makes them 'too hot to handle'
  7. 10 Man taken to hospital as crash closes junction for more than three hours

“I was in a decent bit of form before I left and it’s good to come back and pick up where I left off and grab two goals and more importantly the win.” 

King's Lynn Town FC

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The queue across Queen's Square in Attleborough for Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics. Picture: DEN

New cake shop closed after selling out in frantic 48 hours

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
How will GP surgeries carry out appointments going forward?

Coronavirus

Era of face-to-face GP appointments is over in Norfolk

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Jack Baldry, left, and Jake Armes, with a couple of their classic frazzle Beasty Boys burgers. Pictu

Food and Drink

Burger takeaway that has 'sold out every night' opens inside pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Woman with pink hair at kill the bill protest in Norwich

Video

War memorial vandalised in Norwich 'kill the bill' protest

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon