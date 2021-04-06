All aboard the showboat with Kairo!
Kairo Mitchell took all of two minutes to settle into the Easter Monday win over Altrincham – with a move straight out of Soccer AM’s Showboat section.
The Linnets striker’s first touch was a dazzling piece of trickery which left an opponent for dead – and teed up the likeable Mitchell for a man of the match performance which saw him score both goals in a 2-0 win.
“The turn - it was alright wasn’t it?” he said with a huge smile after the game.
“It’s nice with your first touch on the ball to beat a man and then obviously you go into the game with a bit of confidence and you go from there.”
Confidence isn’t something Mitchell appears to lack, but his return to the fray was also helped by his international appearance for Grenada in a World Cup qualifier in El Salvador. Such appearances are rare outside the top divisions, let alone at National League level.
“You always come back with a bit of confidence - it is nice to be selected for your country,” said the 23-year-old. “There is nothing better than representing your country, but I am happy and pleased to be back.”
Mitchell played at Torquay on March 20 then the following day headed out to El Salvador, via Mexico, playing the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 defeat. He missed Lynn’s 3-0 defeat at Altrincham and the home win over Eastleigh and just one training session, last Friday, meant there was no guarantee of a start on Monday.
“To be honest, with the team winning the games before I came back I thought the gaffer might have kept the same team,” he added. “Maybe a bit of fortune and good luck - but at the same time I have been working hard in training and when I came back I showed I was fresh, I wasn’t jaded or jet lagged, the gaffer threw me in and hopefully I repaid him with the two goals.”
“I was in a decent bit of form before I left and it’s good to come back and pick up where I left off and grab two goals and more importantly the win.”