All aboard the showboat with Kairo!

Published: 12:07 PM April 6, 2021

Kairo Mitchell took all of two minutes to settle into the Easter Monday win over Altrincham – with a move straight out of Soccer AM’s Showboat section.

The Linnets striker’s first touch was a dazzling piece of trickery which left an opponent for dead – and teed up the likeable Mitchell for a man of the match performance which saw him score both goals in a 2-0 win.

“The turn - it was alright wasn’t it?” he said with a huge smile after the game.

“It’s nice with your first touch on the ball to beat a man and then obviously you go into the game with a bit of confidence and you go from there.”

Kairo Mitchell in the thick of the action for King's Lynn Town against Altrincham - Credit: Ian Burt

Confidence isn’t something Mitchell appears to lack, but his return to the fray was also helped by his international appearance for Grenada in a World Cup qualifier in El Salvador. Such appearances are rare outside the top divisions, let alone at National League level.

“You always come back with a bit of confidence - it is nice to be selected for your country,” said the 23-year-old. “There is nothing better than representing your country, but I am happy and pleased to be back.”

Mitchell played at Torquay on March 20 then the following day headed out to El Salvador, via Mexico, playing the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 defeat. He missed Lynn’s 3-0 defeat at Altrincham and the home win over Eastleigh and just one training session, last Friday, meant there was no guarantee of a start on Monday.

“To be honest, with the team winning the games before I came back I thought the gaffer might have kept the same team,” he added. “Maybe a bit of fortune and good luck - but at the same time I have been working hard in training and when I came back I showed I was fresh, I wasn’t jaded or jet lagged, the gaffer threw me in and hopefully I repaid him with the two goals.”

“I was in a decent bit of form before I left and it’s good to come back and pick up where I left off and grab two goals and more importantly the win.”