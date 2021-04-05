Mitchell at the double for Linnets

Published: 5:01 PM April 5, 2021

Joe Gascoigne in action during his King's Lynn Town debut against Altrincham - Credit: Ian Burt

Kairo Mitchell returned from international duty with a brace of goals to clinch successive home league wins for the Linnets.

The Grenada striker struck twice in the space of five minutes, the first just minutes after Michael Gash had wasted a chance from the penalty spot.

Teenage midfielder Joe Gascoigne made his senior debut for the Linnets, who were without the injured Michael Clunan and Simeon Jackson among the long-term absentees and furloughed players.

The visitors had arguably the best of the first-half opportunities – a great block by Elkan Baggott denied Joshua Hancock in the area. The ball came out to Ryan Colclough on the left side of the area and instead of clipping it in he fired in a piledriver which slammed against the bar.

Colclough had another go, from distance, but his curler was easy for keeper Theo Richardson.

Altrincham enjoyed plenty of possession in the early stages and Lynn happy to let them - only engaging when the red shirts advanced midway through their half of the pitch.

Mitchell – who played a full game for Grenada against El Salvador in a World cup qualifier – looked sharp and tested the keeper from a tight angle, having been fed in by Michael Gyasi.

Colclough should have put the visitors ahead when he out-muscled Elkan Baggott in pursuit of a long ball into the area by Sean Williams but after doing the hard work, shot high and not so handsome

Mitchell then teed up Carey with a lovely low ball into the area from the left wing. Carey needed one touch but glanced it wide of the right post.

Carey then fired over after a long run from inside his own half by Gyasi.

Joshua Hancock brought the best out of Richards with a curler that stretched the Lynn keeper.

Gascoigne’s debut ended on 59 minutes when he was replaced by Cameron King, back after injury, and the youngster should remember his first senior appearance with some pride.

Hancock curled one just wider at one end while at the other, Gyasi ended another run with a shot that was just over.

Mitchell had a great opportunity on 74 minutes but his sidefooted effort lacked power and keeper Tony Thompson blocked with his left foot.

It was Lynn’s subs who combined to earn the 78th-minute penalty – King weaved his way to the edge of the area, Gash took control and fired in a shot which Tobias Mullarkey handled. Gash stepped up, but Thompson saved brilliantly to his left.

But two minutes later both men were involved as Lynn finally broke the deadlock.

Gash on the left of the six-yard box couldn’t quite get a shot away, King tried and was blocked but eventually the ball fell to Mitchel on the right and he fired under the keeper.

Five minutes from time Mitchell was clipped in the area by Mullarkey. Mitchell stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way.

King’s Lynn Town: Richardson, Howard, Callan-McFadden, Baggott, Denton, Payne, Gascoigne (King 59), Coleman, Carey, Gyasi (Gash 71), Mitchell. Subs not used: Fleming, Bastock, Tsaguim.





Altrincham: Thompson, Hampson, Hannigan, Moult, Williams (Richman 83), Piggott (Ceesay 78), Hancock, Senior, Mullarkey, Hardy (Peers 62), Colclough. Subs not used: Ceesay, Bell, Ogler.







