Kairo Mitchell leaves King's Lynn Town

Breaking

Published: 1:47 PM April 10, 2021 Updated: 2:04 PM April 10, 2021

King's Lynn Town have confirmed that Kairo Mitchell has left the club.

Mitchell has joined Chesterfield - Lynn's opponents on Saturday - for an undisclosed fee, subject to National League and FA approval.

His departure comes 24 hours after another striker, Adam Marriott, joined Eastleigh on a free transfer.

Mitchell featured for the club 22 times scoring eight goals.

He will not play against Lynn on Saturday.

The 23-year-old joined Lynn in October last year, having joined Dartford earlier in the month.

Mitchell came through Leicester City's Academy and reserve teams before moving to National League North Nuneaton Town in December 2017.

He moved to Coalville Town a year later and made his international debut for Grenada in October 2017. He recently returned from a 90-minute appearance in a World Cup qualifying match in El Salvador.



