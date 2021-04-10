News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Sport

Breaking

Kairo Mitchell leaves King's Lynn Town

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 1:47 PM April 10, 2021    Updated: 2:04 PM April 10, 2021
Kairo Mitchell wheels away after giving Lynn the lead against Altrincham - Credit: Ian Burt

Kairo Mitchell has left King's Lynn Town - Credit: Ian Burt

King's Lynn Town have confirmed that Kairo Mitchell has left the club.

Mitchell has joined Chesterfield - Lynn's opponents on Saturday - for an undisclosed fee, subject to National League and FA approval.

His departure comes 24 hours after another striker, Adam Marriott, joined Eastleigh on a  free transfer.

Mitchell featured for the club 22 times scoring eight goals.

He will not play against Lynn on Saturday.

The 23-year-old joined Lynn in October last year, having joined Dartford earlier in the month.

Mitchell came through Leicester City's Academy and reserve teams before moving to National League North Nuneaton Town in December 2017.
He moved to Coalville Town a year later and made his international debut for Grenada in October 2017. He recently returned from a 90-minute appearance in a World Cup qualifying match in El Salvador.


King's Lynn Town FC

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Church Barn, East Ruston. Owners Susan and Simon Wiseman.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Couple put up for sale £1.1m barn they saved from demolition

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The Acle Bridge Inn is one of the pubs taking part in the promotion. Picture: James Bass

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 77 areas of Norfolk with almost no new Covid cases

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
The beautiful Thurning Hall. Pic: Kieron Tovell

Rare chance to visit famous walled gardens for only second time ever

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
A formal photograph of Juris Zarins, former headteacher of Avenue Middle School, who has died

Obituary

Tributes paid to popular Norwich headteacher

Stacia Briggs

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus