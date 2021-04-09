News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Marriott departs King's Lynn Town

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:58 PM April 9, 2021   
Adam Marriott of King's Lynn Town in the Weymouth penalty area

Adam Marriott during his final appearance in King's Lynn Town colours - Credit: Ian Burt

Hot-shot striker Adam Marriott has left King’s Lynn Town. 

Marriott is to join National League promotion-chasing Eastleigh, on a permanent free transfer, until the end of the season. His contract at Lynn was up this summer.

The 29-year-old's goals have been a major factor behind Lynn’s successive promotions, which took them to the National League last summer. 

Marriott was signed from Boston United on 2018, when Robbie Back and Neil Fryatt were in joint caretaker charge of Lynn. 

He was with Norwich City’s academy, leaving at the age of 15. His CV includes spells at Cambridge United – where he began his senior career – Cambridge City, Stevenage, Lincoln City and Royston Town. 

In his first season at The Walks he scored 24 league goals in 33 appearance and was awarded the Southern League's Golden Boot. 

He added 28 league goals the following season as Lynn earned promotion from the National League North – winning the league’s Golden Boot and Player of the Season awards. 

Adam Marriott celebrates at the end. Picture: Ian Burt

Adam Marriott celebrates after helping King's Lynn Town to an extra-time Super play-off final win at Warrington in May 2019. Marriott's penalty sent the game into extra-time, with strike partner Michael Gash scoring the winner - Credit: Archant

This season he has scored five goals in 18 league appearance, half a dozen of those as a sub. 

However, he has been placed on furlough since the end of February as the club sought to cut costs to ensure they could complete the National League season. 

The seemingly ever-revolving door at The Walks saw another incomer on Friday as attacking midfielder Alex Babos joined until the end of the season. He was most recently at Alfreton Town.

Babos was a youth player at Derby County, and als0o had a loan spell with Real Union in Spain. He has also played for FC United of Manchester and represented Wales at Under 21 level, making his debut in a European Championship game against Liechtenstein.

Babos is expected to be ready to join the team for Saturday's home game against Chesterfield.

Lynn will be without on-loan defender Elkan Baggott who is on FA Youth Cup duty Ipswich Town, while recent signing, striker Jordan Davies, has left the club after just three appearances from the subs' bench.

There are also injury doubts over captain Michael Clunan (ankle) and striker Simeon Jackson (hamstring).

The Linnets are looking to make it three wins in a row for the first time this season, although they will find it tough against a Chesterfield side who are are sixth in the table.


King's Lynn Town FC

