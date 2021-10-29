What's got to change at King's Lynn

King’s Lynn Town head to Weymouth on Saturday desperate for win against one of their rivals at the bottom end of the National League. Chris Lakey spoke to Lynn midfielder Ethan Coleman





Ethan Coleman pulled no punches when discussing Lynn’s game on the south coast.

“It’s a massive game, biggest game of the season,” he said.

“Obviously we are fighting with them - they are in and around us. It’s absolutely massive that we get the three points – it's a six-point game isn’t it?”

It’s a cliched description of games like this, but he’s right. Lynn are 20th, out of the relegation zone by virtue of superior goal difference to Southend’s. Weymouth are a place and four points ahead of Lynn, although they have played one game more.

A 1-0 home defeat to Boreham Wood on Tuesday didn’t help the mood, so what’s going wrong at Lynn?

Ethan Coleman tries to get on the end of a King's Lynn corner - Credit: Ian Burt

Bum notes

"You need that bit of luck sometimes in football - it just doesn’t seem luck is on our side, but it will come,” said Coleman, addressing the scoring problem which has seen Lynn hit the back of the net just 11 times in a dozen games. “We can’t blame the strikers. It is throughout the team. It is set-pieces, things like that – we have got to get the first contact on set-pieces.

“We want a rubbish goal to go in – whether it comes off your bum, whatever, you want something to hit the back of the net. It is not happening for us at the minute, but it needs to come - it will come.”

Gold Omotayo and Brett McGavin go for the ball - Credit: Ian Burt

Belief

Clearly there is a belief that a corner can be turned.

“It is frustrating because we know as a team we are a good unit, as a team we all get along with each other. We have got a good squad here, we know we are good players, we know everyone is technically gifted here. It is just clicking, different units in the team, defence to midfield to attack. It has got to click.”

Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse and assistant Paul Bastock - Credit: Ian Burt

Early doors

Boreham Wood’s winner came after just seven minutes – continuing a nasty habit Lynn have of conceding early.

“I know - we need to get out of the habit of conceding first. We need to go out with the belief that we are going to score first. It is not happening for us at the minute, which is disappointing, but we will turn it around, we can turn it around. We know what we need to do, we just need to do it on the pitch.”

King's Lynn Town's new signing, Jayden Davis - Credit: Ian Burt

Bench matters

Having had just two subs at Torquay last weekend, Lynn were back to the full complement of five in midweek, with striker Junior Morias making a second-half appearance.

“It helps massively. Obviously when you have games coming thick and fast, Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday it is important that you have five subs on the bench.

“It is massive that Junior is back - he is a massive influence on the team, he is a big leader in the team, he has got experience, he is a proper professional. He helps out with all the young boys, and it is a young team. He is also a very talented player and we need him back and banging in the goals.”

Ross Barrows and Aaron Jones applaud the Lynn faithful at the end of the game against Boreham Wood - Credit: Ian Burt

Fans

“I understand the fans are going to be disappointed at this stage of the season but they have got to stick with us, they will, I know they will. It is just that lucky goal that has to fall for us.

“I am so thankful and grateful the fans come out on a Tuesday night and they are behind us the whole way.”





Match facts

Kick-off: 3pm, Bob Lucas Stadium (DT4 9XJ)

League positions: Weymouth 19th, King’s Lynn Town 20th.

Current form (league): Weymouth L-L-L-D-W; King’s Lynn Town W-D-L-L-L

Last season: Weymouth 2 King’s Lynn Town 1; King’s Lynn Town 2 Weymouth 2.

Injury update: Joe Taylor expected to be available, Pearce Bird unlikely, Cameron King out.