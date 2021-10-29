What's got to change at King's Lynn
- Credit: Ian Burt
King’s Lynn Town head to Weymouth on Saturday desperate for win against one of their rivals at the bottom end of the National League. Chris Lakey spoke to Lynn midfielder Ethan Coleman
Ethan Coleman pulled no punches when discussing Lynn’s game on the south coast.
“It’s a massive game, biggest game of the season,” he said.
“Obviously we are fighting with them - they are in and around us. It’s absolutely massive that we get the three points – it's a six-point game isn’t it?”
It’s a cliched description of games like this, but he’s right. Lynn are 20th, out of the relegation zone by virtue of superior goal difference to Southend’s. Weymouth are a place and four points ahead of Lynn, although they have played one game more.
A 1-0 home defeat to Boreham Wood on Tuesday didn’t help the mood, so what’s going wrong at Lynn?
Bum notes
"You need that bit of luck sometimes in football - it just doesn’t seem luck is on our side, but it will come,” said Coleman, addressing the scoring problem which has seen Lynn hit the back of the net just 11 times in a dozen games. “We can’t blame the strikers. It is throughout the team. It is set-pieces, things like that – we have got to get the first contact on set-pieces.
Most Read
- 1 Owner of popular bakery rushed into intensive care 120 miles from home
- 2 Eight men arrested after multiple stabbing in Norwich
- 3 'Like a horror film' - Friends left terrified after being followed in woods
- 4 Plans for seven new supermarkets in Norfolk - but where will they be?
- 5 New town could be answer to district's rapid growth
- 6 Norwich hospital to stop inpatient visits after rising Covid cases
- 7 Secluded Broads farmhouse in almost 11 acres goes up for sale
- 8 Revealed: Norfolk crime hotspots with most weapon offences
- 9 Three mile queue on A47 outside Norwich
- 10 £1.5m Brundall marina sold to boating company
“We want a rubbish goal to go in – whether it comes off your bum, whatever, you want something to hit the back of the net. It is not happening for us at the minute, but it needs to come - it will come.”
Belief
Clearly there is a belief that a corner can be turned.
“It is frustrating because we know as a team we are a good unit, as a team we all get along with each other. We have got a good squad here, we know we are good players, we know everyone is technically gifted here. It is just clicking, different units in the team, defence to midfield to attack. It has got to click.”
Early doors
Boreham Wood’s winner came after just seven minutes – continuing a nasty habit Lynn have of conceding early.
“I know - we need to get out of the habit of conceding first. We need to go out with the belief that we are going to score first. It is not happening for us at the minute, which is disappointing, but we will turn it around, we can turn it around. We know what we need to do, we just need to do it on the pitch.”
Bench matters
Having had just two subs at Torquay last weekend, Lynn were back to the full complement of five in midweek, with striker Junior Morias making a second-half appearance.
“It helps massively. Obviously when you have games coming thick and fast, Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday it is important that you have five subs on the bench.
“It is massive that Junior is back - he is a massive influence on the team, he is a big leader in the team, he has got experience, he is a proper professional. He helps out with all the young boys, and it is a young team. He is also a very talented player and we need him back and banging in the goals.”
Fans
“I understand the fans are going to be disappointed at this stage of the season but they have got to stick with us, they will, I know they will. It is just that lucky goal that has to fall for us.
“I am so thankful and grateful the fans come out on a Tuesday night and they are behind us the whole way.”
Match facts
Kick-off: 3pm, Bob Lucas Stadium (DT4 9XJ)
League positions: Weymouth 19th, King’s Lynn Town 20th.
Current form (league): Weymouth L-L-L-D-W; King’s Lynn Town W-D-L-L-L
Last season: Weymouth 2 King’s Lynn Town 1; King’s Lynn Town 2 Weymouth 2.
Injury update: Joe Taylor expected to be available, Pearce Bird unlikely, Cameron King out.