Linnets' home woes continue

King’s Lynn Town’s home jinx goes on.

An early goal – symptomatic of so many of their issues this season – condemned them to their sixth defeat in seven games and leaves them with just a solitary point won in front of their own supporters.

Scott Boden’s seventh-minute goal settled the issue on a night when it took Lynn a full 47 minutes to seriously worry the visitors, who have much loftier ambitions than the Linnets, who merely need to keep themselves above the drop zone. No one will complain about Lynn's work rate and their second-half performance gives hope that a corner is there to be turned - but the gulf between the top and bottom ends of the table was there for all to see.

Lynn boss Ian Culverhouse included 19-year-old winger Jayden Davis in his starting line-up while the other change saw central defender Dan Bowry return after injury. Ross Barrows and Brett McGavin started on a subs’ bench which was back to its full complement of five, having been reduced to just two for the weekend defeat at Torquay.

Davis, 19, has joined the Linnets from Millwall on a one-month deal.

“Buzzing to be here, extremely grateful for the opportunity," said Davis. "I want to help the team as much as I can and push the team up the league.”

Sadly, for Davis he didn’t have much time to settle in before the Linnets were up to their old tricks. It was Tyrone Marsh who did the hard bit, with a lovely whipped cross from deep on the right that went across the six-yard line for the unmarked Boden to tap home from close range.

Boden was proving a handful for Lynn, who were struggling to get into any sort of rhythmn, with visiting keeper Taye Ashby-Hammond a spectator during the early stages of his debut.

Kyle Callan-McFadden almost gifted the visitors a second when he gave away the ball, Boden slipped in Marsh who couldn’t get the ball past Paul Jones’s legs.

Gus Mafuta skidded a shot wide from 25 yards as Lynn’s defence worked overtime.

Lynn gradually came out their shell - Malachi Linton tried to take advantage of a defensive lapse but the angle was too tight and all he got was a corner.

The visitors should have doubled their lead on 35 minutes when Jacob Mendy’s low cross from the left was met by Joshua Rees, who poked it high and not very handsome from 15 yards.

Lynn looked like they had weathered the storm, but it took them until time added on in the first half to worry the visitors – Gold Omotayo led a good break, but it ended with Linton turning and firing wide.

The visitors will have been pleased to be ahead at the break – but disappointed the advantage was not been wider.

The early signs of the second half suggested a half-time rocket from the manager – Lynn went on the attack and Tyler Denton ended a good move with a left-footed drive that was blocked by a sea of legs.

Junior Morias appeared just before the hour mark for Linton to renew the big man-little man relationship with Omotayo which was much anticipated but rarely seen this season.

Lynn were moving the ball quickly, Morias buzzing around - although Kane Smith gave keeper Jones a reminder of the visitors’ danger with a drilled shot that was helped past the post.

Jones then saved brilliantly to keep out a Rees shot as Boreham Wood looked to get a second wind.

There was a clear resurgence as the clocked ticked down, but ultimately Lynn were unable to trouble the keeper. Five added minutes was generous, and Aaron Jones saw glory - only to be denied by Ashby-Hammond. It was just too little, too late.

King’s Lynn Town: P Jones, A Jones, Callan-McFadden, Bowry (Barrows 72), Fernandez, Denton, Coleman (McGavin 72), Clunan, Davis, Linton (Morias 57), Omotayo. Subs not used: Gyasi, Sundire.

Boreham Wood: Ashby-Hammond, Ilesanmi, Ricketts, Stephens, Rees (Raymond 71), Mafuta, Boden (Clifton 78), Marsh (Oluwabori 90), Fyfield, Mendy, Smith. Subs not used: Green, Munns.

Goal: Boden 7

Att: 1,161