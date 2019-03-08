Special Report

Your Town: Dereham - There’s a lot of spirit to shout about in this community

The town sign in east dereham centre with St Withburga on Left David ovenden at the Withburga well ,St Nicholas Church,East Dereham David is reviving the Festival of St Withburga Photo: Jerry Daws ©Archant Photographic 2010

As part of the Your Town series, we are casting a close eye on life in some of our biggest towns. Reporter Donna-Louise Bishop takes a look at the very heart of Norfolk: Dereham.

Dereham Windmill in the snow January 30, 2019. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Dereham Windmill in the snow January 30, 2019. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

In the centre of Nelson’s county, the pre-Saxon town of Dereham is nestled.

With a unique and compelling history, its origins date back to as far as the Neolithic period after a polished greenstone axe head was found near the town in 1986 - followed by other tools during the same decade.

But its foundations are most associated with Saint Withburga, who was believed to be the daughter of King Anna of East Anglia.

She founded a monastery in Dereham during the eighth century, and legend says that the Virgin Mary sent a pair of female deer to provide milk for her workers during its construction, at a time of famine. When a huntsman tried to kill the deer, he was said to have been overtaken by divine retribution, thrown from his horse and killed.

This hunt is today depicted on the town sign, across the junction between High Street and Church Street.

And it is from those early days of the town’s beginnings, that one thing has remained - a strong sense of community spirit.

One group helping to promote the good work and considerable efforts being made to improve the town is the organisation, aboutDereham.

The group runs a website to show people what is happening in Dereham via an events page.

Dereham Young Farmers enjoying the town's Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Dereham Young Farmers enjoying the town's Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

A spokesperson said: “It is a really nice, compact town. Very convenient for the coast and other highly attractive spots, most services are within easy reach, and it has a number of key attractions.

“We are lucky to have nearly a hundred small clubs and societies offering everything from cricket to canoeing, photography to local history.

“It is through the work of the hundreds of volunteers running such groups that everyone can find a meaningful activity or a hobby and everyone can feel that they belong.”

In a recent survey carried out by this paper, readers listed Neatherd Moor at their favourite thing about Dereham, followed by the walks and the town centre. Other favourites included the free parking, the general feeling within the town and its community spirit.

Most of the people who took part in the survey also said they were excited for this year’s Peace Day commemorations, the Blues Festival, and next year’s Dereham Carnival - with at least one third of people who answered the questionnaire saying they would be attending the event.

At the other end of the spectrum, residents shared concerns over traffic (48.8pc said they were “very concerned”), litter, and anti-social behaviour in the town centre during the evenings. Nearly a third (28.7pc) of residents were also “very concerned” about housing facilities in the town but the biggest concern was the lack of diversity of shops and empty units, with 46pc of readers claiming it was a major issue.

Councillor Alison Webb, Breckland Council member for Neatherd Ward, said; “Dereham is a growing, vibrant market town which has a bright future but we need to ensure the necessary infrastructure is put into place to allow sustainable development to occur.”

“Maintaining a thriving high street is key and so local businesses are receiving support through a number of Breckland council initiatives.

Dereham Mayor Phillip Duigan opens the new play area on Neatherd Moor. Picture: Matthew Usher. Dereham Mayor Phillip Duigan opens the new play area on Neatherd Moor. Picture: Matthew Usher.

“Dereham is a wonderful town and the place I call home. It is a town that always shows its kind heart and community spirit.”

Harry Clarke, who is both a town and district councillor, listed being in the heart of Norfolk as one of the main positives for Dereham.

He also said housing in Dereham was less expensive than Norfolk’s coast, while still being close enough to drive there.

“We also have lots of goodwill and civic involvement, for example the Dereham Carnival Committee and Dereham Theatre Company,” he added.

However, he did flag up issues which he claimed needed to be addressed - including concerns over Dereham’s “prime location”.

“Our strength - our accessibility - has also become a weakness.

“Dereham isn’t really identified as a growth area like Attleborough or Thetford, and is seen by the planners as a dormitory town, but it is a hub for many villages.”

· You can visit the aboutDereham website at aboutdereham.org.

Daybreak at Neatherd Moor, Dereham. Picture by Bob Caldwell Daybreak at Neatherd Moor, Dereham. Picture by Bob Caldwell

A vision of Dereham’s future

Dereham Town Council is currently drawing up a Vision for Dereham to define how residents would like the town to evolve and thrive in the future, and it will be summarised in the Neighbourhood Plan.

Dereham Town councillor, Philip Morton, said the council expected an improvement in public services, including education, health provision and bus facilities, as well as the dualling of the A47 ahead of changing demographics.

He said: “We need to make Dereham a more attractive place for employers and residents.

“A major problem is the traffic bottlenecks that occur regularly at certain points. These need to be resolved and planning for the future must provide safe cycle and pedestrian routes.

“Dereham is short of open space and play areas. Addressing this shortfall can lead to a more pleasant environment where walking on carefully linked paths becomes a healthy option.

Dereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher Dereham Carnival Parade 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

“The town centre needs to be refreshed and the traffic flow should be reviewed to determine what is best for the future of the Market Place. Housing is also a major issue and any development should form part of the Neighbourhood Plan to provide sustainable development.”

The aboutDereham partnership has also debated Dereham and said some “interesting issues and ideas have emerged”.

A spokesperson said: “We all need to work together to capitalise on this development and ensure that is managed in a way that is good for the town and our residents.

“Dereham certainly has potential to grow, especially with the dualling of the A47 which will make it increasingly attractive for both commuters and visitors.

“Traffic may be better managed, so as to avoid clogging up the town centre and pinch points, and perhaps more people will cycle or use smaller electric vehicles if we can provide the right infrastructure.

“In ten years time, we think that, if we are all working toward the same vision, we will be able to continue to enjoy a thriving, even prosperous, market town, with a good range of both retail and leisure attractions bringing people into town and helping to sustain jobs and livelihoods.”