Extra day announced for Dereham Blues Festival as plans well underway for 2019 event

Dereham Blues Festival. Pictures: David Bale Archant

Organisers of the Dereham Blues Festival have announced that an extra day is set to be added in an effort to make it “bigger and better than ever.”

Dereham blues festival. Automatic Annie. Polymer 5. Crowds at the King's Head and at Mid Norfolk Railway. Pictures: David Bale Dereham blues festival. Automatic Annie. Polymer 5. Crowds at the King's Head and at Mid Norfolk Railway. Pictures: David Bale

This year’s festival will take place across five days from Wednesday July 10 to Sunday July 14, with the opening concert taking place at Dereham Memorial Hall.

Up-and-coming star of Texas blues Hamilton Loomis has been announced as the headliner for the opening concert and local blues man Ron Sayer Jr is also providing support for the concert, backed by The Shunters band.

Born and raised in Galveston, Texas, Loomis is a multi-instrumentalist, including drums, piano, guitar and harmonica.

Jim Niven, one of the volunteer committee members behind organising the festival, said: “It is testament to how far the Dereham Blues festival has come in six years, that it can attract such a new high impact star all the way from across the Atlantic.

“It’s been growing steadily year-on-yea since it started. The thing that is most impressive about it is apart from the opening concert everything is free for visitors to go to.

“It is run by volunteers and it’s great for the local people. It makes a difference to the town that week.

“Certainly the plan is to steadily keep growing it year-on-year and widen it so we have bands from elsewhere around the country.”

Following the opening concert, more artists will fill the pubs, bars, restaurants and other Dereham town centre venues with blues music across another four days.

More acts are set to be announced as planning continues, with more chances than ever before for blues bands and acts to play.

Those interested in playing can apply to organisers before next month’s deadline by visiting www.derehambluesfestival.org.uk/wanna-play-2019.

The festival opening concert will be held at Dereham Memorial Hall on Wednesday July 10 and tickets are on sale from January 31 either via the festival website www.derehambluesfestival.org.uk or via www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/594723.