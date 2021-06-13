Your Say - What should replace Dereham's Prezzo?
- Credit: Noah Vickers
In April it was announced that the Grade II-listed building formerly occupied by Dereham's branch of the Italian restaurant chain Prezzo had gone up for sale. Reporter Noah Vickers asked Dereham residents and shoppers what should replace it.
"I'd like a branch of Marks & Spencer," said Evelyn Websdale, 77, a cook who works in a care home and lives in Beetley.
She said however that she was not optimistic about one coming, given the reports of M&S's job losses and shop closures. "A decent clothes shop" would do instead, she said.
Gina Cowel, 59, a head chef who lives in Dereham said another restaurant should come in to fill the vacant space.
"A sit-down Chinese, because we haven't got one. That would be nice," she said.
Geoffrey Stallion, 67, who is retired and lives in Watton, said: "I think a pie and mash shop would be good, a decent one."
An alternative he suggested was a Thai restaurant.
Steve Morton, 53, who lives in Litcham and restores classic cars, joked that a shop selling car parts would be handy.
He said the town needed "less takeaway food and less charity shops" and a shop selling "household ornaments" could be good in Prezzo's place.
"They need to make shopping on the high street more enjoyable," he added.
Anne Noel-Todd, 74, who is retired and lives in Dereham, said "I quite liked Prezzo" and that she would like the restaurant, or a similar one, to come back where it was.
Similar comments were made by Ines Wade, 36, an insurance manager who lives in Dereham: "Prezzo was great. We went there with the boys - it was good for their taste buds, an Italian was ideal. We don't have another Italian.
"It's just nice, I know it's a chain, but you know what you're getting."
She added: A nice Italian would be lovely - we've got lots of steakhouses, we've got the pubs... For me, an Italian would be ideal."