Dereham's former Prezzo building up for sale for £500,000

Published: 5:30 AM April 21, 2021

The Grade II Listed building on Dereham High Street, which housed Prezzo until February 2021 when the business went into administration, is now up for sale or rent - Credit: Google Maps

A town's former Prezzo building has gone up for sale after closing earlier this year.

The Grade II Listed building on Dereham High Street, which housed the Italian chain until February 2021 when the business went into administration, is now up for sale or rent for £495,000 or £30,000 per year.

Although the restaurant chain was still trading in between lockdowns, its Dereham branch had not been open since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Now the building is being sold with Roche Chartered Surveyors based in Norwich.

On the listing, the agents said: "41 Market Place occupies a prime position in the town centre at the junction of Market Place, High Street and Nelson Place.

"The property is a period, Grade II Listed building currently fitted as restaurant premises arranged over ground and first floor levels with a ground floor dining area.

"Occupiers of note in close proximity include Greggs, Costa, Wetherspoons, Boots, Superdrug, Argos, Poundland, and Co-op."

Ahead of being used as a Prezzo in 2017, the building formerly housed Chambers newsagents.

The restaurant was seen to be a "great asset" when it moved into the town but since its closure residents have said they "need a shop like Chambers".

But Graham Jones, the agent marketing the building said the people interested so far were a mix of restaurants and people wanting to convert the building into offices.

He said: "There has been a lot of interest in the property so far and I have done a fair few viewings.

"There hasn't been any retail interest yet but a few people wanting to keep it as a restaurant or turn it into offices."

This is one of two major retail buildings now available to let or buy in Dereham, the other being The George Hotel on Swaffham Road in Dereham, which has been empty since the former owners left in the middle of August 2020.

Gareth and Rebecca Williams, who ran the pub together for six years, decided not to renew their lease on the Dereham venue so they could spend more time with family.