Your best photos of Norwich's Big Boom fireworks

PUBLISHED: 12:40 09 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 09 November 2019

The Big Boom. Photo: Hiram Saunders

The Big Boom. Photo: Hiram Saunders

Hiram Saunders

The Big Boom went off with a bang last night. Here are your photos of the spectacular event.

The Big Boom. Photo: Sarah CoxThe Big Boom. Photo: Sarah Cox

The city skies were lit up with colour as Catherine Wheels, rockets and fountains were fired from Norwich Castle high into the air.

Here are some of your best photos from the night.

READ MORE: Thousands enjoy 'epic' firework display which lights up Norwich

The Big Boom. Photo: Louise MuskettThe Big Boom. Photo: Louise Muskett

The Big Boom. Photo: Louise MuskettThe Big Boom. Photo: Louise Muskett

The Big Boom. Photo: Louise MuskettThe Big Boom. Photo: Louise Muskett

The Big Boom. Photo: Lauren OrfordThe Big Boom. Photo: Lauren Orford

The Big Boom. Photo: Sarah CoxThe Big Boom. Photo: Sarah Cox

The Big Boom. Photo: Louise MuskettThe Big Boom. Photo: Louise Muskett

The Big Boom. Photo: Louise MuskettThe Big Boom. Photo: Louise Muskett

The Big Boom. Photo: Lauren OrfordThe Big Boom. Photo: Lauren Orford

The Big Boom. Photo: Claire ThompsonThe Big Boom. Photo: Claire Thompson

The Big Boom. Photo: Shakira GreenThe Big Boom. Photo: Shakira Green

The Big Boom. Photo: Shakira GreenThe Big Boom. Photo: Shakira Green

The Big Boom. Photo: Shakira GreenThe Big Boom. Photo: Shakira Green

The Big Boom. Photo: Jodie MajoramThe Big Boom. Photo: Jodie Majoram

The Big Boom. Photo: Jodie MajoramThe Big Boom. Photo: Jodie Majoram

The Big Boom. Photo: Helen AllenThe Big Boom. Photo: Helen Allen

The Big Boom. Photo: Helen AllenThe Big Boom. Photo: Helen Allen

