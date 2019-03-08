Thousands enjoy 'epic' firework display which lights up Norwich

The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 Archant 2019

Norwich's Big Boom fireworks went off with a huge bang as thousands lined the streets to watch the dazzling display.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The city skies were lit up with colour as Catherine Wheels, rockets and fountains were fired from Norwich Castle high into the air.

The event, organised by Norwich City Council, was moved an hour earlier to 7pm for the home game against Watford at Carrow Road which kicked off at 8pm.

The countdown took place at City Hall with the spectacular display, created by Pains Fireworks, lighting up the sky with ACDC, Blur, Euryhthmics, The Prodigy and Foo Fighters among the musical backdrop.

Toby Anderson, seven, from Taverham, described it as an "epic" display.

The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

His mother Rachel, 43, said the fireworks were "well worth the wait".

Michelle Bailey, 43, from Drayton, said there was a "really good atmosphere", while her son Louis, 13, said it was "great".

The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019 The 2019 Big Boom fireworks display Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

You may also want to watch: