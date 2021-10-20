Norfolk hit by flooding as storms reach the county

Published: 7:43 AM October 20, 2021 Updated: 7:44 AM October 20, 2021

Parts of Norfolk have been hit by flooding as heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds hit the county. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Parts of Norfolk have been affected by flooding as heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds hit the county.

This morning flooding has been reported on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way at A1076 Gayton Road in King’s Lynn.

On the AA’s live traffic map, it says to approach with care.

There is also flooding on B1145 from Gayton-Litcham.

Elsewhere on the AA map, there are various warnings of large amounts of water on the roads including on the A47.

There is also heavy rain on A11 both ways between London Road and the B1077 Queens Road (Besthorpe Interchange) and both ways on the A134.

Drivers are also being told to be careful on the A1066 Mundford Road both ways and near Wyatt Way.

Yesterday [Tuesday Ocotober 19] the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning which will be in place from 4am until midday on Wednesday.

This will include King's Lynn, Hunstanton, Fakenham, Dereham, Diss, Thetford, Wymondham and Attleborough.

Many areas in the UK will see a spell of rain while some places will be affected by thunderstorms bringing a brief period of heavy rain, lightning and strong, gusty winds, with hail also affecting some spots.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

