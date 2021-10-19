Met Office issues warning for thunderstorms in Norfolk
- Credit: PA
You make want to rethink any outdoor plans on Wednesday morning as the Met Office is warning of thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk.
A yellow warning is in place from 4am until midday on Wednesday (October 20) and forecasters are predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms and very gusty winds, which may cause some disruption.
It is set to impact Wales and counties across the south of England and in Norfolk it will affect the west of the county, narrowly missing Norwich.
This will include King's Lynn, Hunstanton, Fakenham, Dereham, Diss, Thetford, Wymondham and Attleborough.
Many areas in the UK will see a spell of rain while some places will be affected by thunderstorms bringing a brief period of heavy rain, lightning and strong, gusty winds, with hail also affecting some spots.
Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, along with bus and train delays and cancellations.
