News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Weather

Met Office issues warning for thunderstorms in Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:04 PM October 19, 2021   
Thunderstorms could cause disruption this afternoon. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Thunderstorms are forecast for parts of Norfolk on Wednesday (October 20). - Credit: PA

You make want to rethink any outdoor plans on Wednesday morning as the Met Office is warning of thunderstorms in parts of Norfolk.

A yellow warning is in place from 4am until midday on Wednesday (October 20) and forecasters are predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms and very gusty winds, which may cause some disruption. 

It is set to impact Wales and counties across the south of England and in Norfolk it will affect the west of the county, narrowly missing Norwich.

The Met Office has issued a warning for thunderstorms in the western parts of Norfolk. 

The Met Office has issued a warning for thunderstorms in the western parts of Norfolk. - Credit: The Met Office

This will include King's Lynn, Hunstanton, Fakenham, Dereham, Diss, Thetford, Wymondham and Attleborough. 

Many areas in the UK will see a spell of rain while some places will be affected by thunderstorms bringing a brief period of heavy rain, lightning and strong, gusty winds, with hail also affecting some spots.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, along with bus and train delays and cancellations. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Family forced to live in tent after maggots and rats found in home
  2. 2 Five former MoD homes go up for sale near Norwich
  3. 3 MP and parents concerned over traffic and parking chaos outside school
  1. 4 Christmas Lights Walk with toasted marshmallows coming to garden
  2. 5 Two fires in two hours on mid-Norfolk road
  3. 6 Blind woman 'humiliated' as restaurant turns her away due to her guide dog
  4. 7 Councils could spend millions to buy former Aviva office for new HQ
  5. 8 Caravan owners furious after park suddenly blocks sales of properties
  6. 9 The most popular baby names in Norfolk in 2020 are revealed
  7. 10 City keeper diagnosed with testicular cancer
Norfolk Live
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Pictures show the roof of the house completely destroyed.

Fire crews battling large house blaze

Sean Galea-Pace

person
A few people were enjoying Sheringham beach and Promenade as lockdown restrictions are being gradual

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
The Black Horse pub on Earlham Road, in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Seven cosy pubs to visit in Norfolk this winter

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
BBC Springwatch presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan at the Wild Ken Hill estate in west Norfolk

BBC Autumnwatch returns to Norfolk for another season

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon