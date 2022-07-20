News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman in her 20s who died in A47 crash named

Simon Parkin

Published: 6:00 AM July 20, 2022
The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Police at the scene of the accident on the A47 near Swaffham - Credit: Denise Bradley

A driver in her 20s who died following a crash on the A47 at Swaffham that left her car in a field has been named.

Emergency services were called to the road, close to the junction with Sporle Road, shortly after 5.30am on June 25 to reports of a crash involving a Honda Accord.

The driver of the car Jessica Bonus, 20, who lived on Theatre Street in Swaffham, died at the scene.

Police at the scene of the accident on the A47 near Swaffham

Police at the scene of the accident on the A47 near Swaffham that left the car in a field - Credit: Denise Bradley

An inquest into her death, which was opened at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday (July 19), heard she died from extensive trauma injuries as the result of a road traffic collision.

Following the crash police appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash or had dashcam footage to come forward.

A male passenger, also aged in his 20s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

He was later arrested in connection with the incident before being released on police bail.

The inquest was adjourned until January 10 next year.

