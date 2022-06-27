News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:34 PM June 27, 2022
The police roadblock on the A47 near Swaffham due to an accident.

Police pictured at the scene of the incident - Credit: Archant

A driver in her 20s has died following a crash on the A47 at Swaffham.

Emergency services were called to the road, close to the junction with Sporle Road, shortly after 5.30am on Saturday (June 25) to reports of a crash involving a Honda Accord.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, died at the scene.

A male passenger, also aged in his 20s, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

He was later arrested in connection with the incident and taken to King's Lynn police station for questioning before being released on police bail until July 22.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage.

Anyone with information should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or via email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk and quote incident 100 of June 29.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk Live News
A47 News

