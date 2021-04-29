News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Woman rescued by helicopter after being cut off by tide

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 7:22 AM April 29, 2021   
Emergency services were called out to a woman who was stranded at Holkham Beach on Wednesday evening

Emergency services were called out to a woman who was stranded at Holkham Beach on Wednesday evening - Credit: Supplied

A woman was rescued by helicopter after being cut off by the tide on the North Norfolk coast. 

The coastguard received an emergency call to attend to the stranded woman at Holkham Beach around 7.30pm on Wednesday. 

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman confirmed the woman was recovered by helicopter and safely landed on Wells playing field.

He said the woman had not sustained any injuries as a result of the incident. 

Emergency services were called to Holkham beach after reports of a woman cut off by the tide. 

Emergency services were called to Holkham beach after reports of a woman cut off by the tide. - Credit: Submitted

The rescue operation was finished by around 10pm. 

Wells inshore and all weather lifeboats had been out on a training exercise when they were paged by the coastguard, with the inshore lifeboat tasked to attend to the woman. 

Hunstanton Lifeboat were also called out to assist with the operation.

