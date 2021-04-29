Woman rescued by helicopter after being cut off by tide
Published: 7:22 AM April 29, 2021
A woman was rescued by helicopter after being cut off by the tide on the North Norfolk coast.
The coastguard received an emergency call to attend to the stranded woman at Holkham Beach around 7.30pm on Wednesday.
A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman confirmed the woman was recovered by helicopter and safely landed on Wells playing field.
He said the woman had not sustained any injuries as a result of the incident.
The rescue operation was finished by around 10pm.
Wells inshore and all weather lifeboats had been out on a training exercise when they were paged by the coastguard, with the inshore lifeboat tasked to attend to the woman.
Hunstanton Lifeboat were also called out to assist with the operation.
