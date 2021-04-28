Rescue team waits for tide to ebb as woman cut off on beach

Published: 9:38 PM April 28, 2021

The coastguard was on the beach as Wells RNLI were tasked to check on the woman. - Credit: Submitted

The coastguard helicopter has been called to rescue a woman cut off by the tide at Holkham Beach.

Emergency services were called out on Wednesday evening, including the coastguard and Wells RNLI.

Coastguard received a 999 call from a woman at 7.30pm reporting she had been cut off by the tide.

A Maritime and Coastguard Agency spokesman said: "She is not in any immediate danger and the tide is going out. The helicopter is going to get her and bring her in."

Wells inshore and all weather lifeboats had been out on a training exercise when they were paged by the coastguard, with the inshore lifeboat tasked to attend to the woman.

The coastguard also paged Hunstanton Lifeboat to assist.

After discussions, it was decided it was best to wait until the tide had ebbed for the woman to walk back to land safely.

A Wells RNLI spokesman said: "The inshore lifeboat went out to where the casualty is. She is not injured in anyway.

"They could see she was fine. Coastguard was on the beach as well to support.

"She is in no danger.

"They weighed up the risk and it was best just to wait for the tide to ebb for her to walk back safely."

