Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

PUBLISHED: 14:14 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 11 August 2020

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Casey Cooper-Fiske

A woman is in a serious condition after she was rescued from the sea off north Norfolk.

The air ambulance, police and coastguard were called to the beach near Pauls Lane at Overstrand just after midday today (Tuesday, August 11).

The woman has been taken by air ambulance to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment.

The East of England Ambulance Trust said a road ambulance, rapid response vehicle, a community first responder and two ambulance officer vehicles were also called to the scene.

An ambulance trust spokesperson said: “One patient was transported to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by air ambulance in a serious condition”.

It has happened on a busy day on Overstrand beach, which has seen hundreds of people flock to the sand and water, eager to enjoy the hot spell.

The incident follows a dangerous weekend on Norfolk’s waterways, in which two people drowned - a mother who went into the sea to save her son at Waxham, and a man in his 20s who died in a lake at Bawsey Country Park.

Visitors to the coast and other waterways have been urged to take care and avoid swimming alone.

MORE: ‘Respect the water however experienced you are’ - says woman who has taken on some of world’s toughest swims.

More to follow.

