‘Respect the water however experienced you are’ - says woman who has taken on some of world’s toughest swims
PUBLISHED: 12:23 10 August 2020 | UPDATED: 12:44 10 August 2020
Everyone needs to respect the water, regardless of how experienced they are.
That’s the message from Tracy Clark of Thorpe St Andrew, who has taken on some of the world’s toughest open-water swims.
Ms Clark’s safety message follows a fatal weekend in Norfolk waters, when a man in his 20s died at the lakes at Bawsey Pits, and a woman in her 30s died on the coast at Waxham.
Ms Clark, 50, said one of the main things to bear in mind was the temperature of the water.
She said: “The water off the coast in Norfolk is around 18C, which to most people is still quite cold, compared to a swimming pool which is around 28C. It’s easy to underestimate how draining that cold can be on the body.”
Ms Clark said Norfolk’s tides could also be quite strong.
She said: “There is a lot of water either filling up or emptying out, and people don’t realise the strength of that. The other thing is the rip. They are more visible when the water is rough, but when the water’s calm, that’s usually a sign that there’s a rip there.”
Ms Clark, who regularly swims at Sea Palling, has completed gruelling swimming challenges including an Ice Mile in 3.6 degree water, the English Channel, the Strait of Gibraltar, Catalina Channel in California and around Manhattan Island.
She said people should swim with someone else whenever they could.
Ms Clark said: “Never swim alone and swim on a guarded beach if you’re not a strong swimmer. You should also avoid setting a time limit on how long you’re going to be in the water, and if it’s your first time swimming in the sea this summer, definitely don’t stay in for too long.”
Ms Clark said swimmers should watch out for signs of hypothermia, which happens when the body loses heat faster than it can produce heat.
She said: “You can start to feel drained, almost groggy. Your arms can start to feel a bit warm, and the strength can drain out of your arms and legs. If you feel that you should immediately get out and tell somebody. There’s something called an ‘after drop’ which is when your core temperature will continue to drop after you get out of the water.”
Top five water safety tips from the Royal Lifesaving Society UK:
1. Look out for lifeguards
If you’re looking for a place to cool off always find a lifeguarded swimming site.
2. It’s colder than it looks
Water at open water and inland sites is often much colder than it looks, cold water can affect your ability to swim and self-rescue.
3. Don’t go too far
Always swim parallel to the shore, that way you’re never too far away from it.
4. It’s stronger than it looks
Currents in the water can be very strong. If you find yourself caught in a riptide – don’t swim against it – you’ll tire yourself out. Swim with the current and call for help.
5. Bring a friend
Always bring a friend when you go swimming so if anything goes wrong you’ve got someone there to help.
