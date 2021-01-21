Woman hurt as A47 crash leaves car in ditch

Published: 9:38 AM January 21, 2021

A general view of the A47 in Little Fransham where a two-vehicle crash closed the road on January 20, 2021. - Credit: Google

A woman was injured when a car landed in a ditch in a crash that blocked part of the A47 for several hours.

The collision, which involved a blue Ford Fiesta and grey Renault Kadjar, took place in Little Fransham between Dereham and Swaffham at 6.20pm on Wednesday, January 20.

A woman suffered minor injuries and the Renault ended up in a ditch, according to a Norfolk Police spokesperson.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the collision on the A47 at Little Fransham on Wednesday 20 January 2021.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the crash and diversions were put in place for motorists.

It reopened at around 10.20pm.

Norfolk Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen the collision, the manner of driving of either vehicle before the crash happened, or anyone with dash cam footage.

Anyone with information should contact PC Phil Writer of the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Swaffham on 101 or email Philip.writer@norfolk.police.uk, quoting incident number 337 of Wednesday, January 20, 2021.