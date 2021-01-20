A47 closed in both directions after crash

Published: 6:55 PM January 20, 2021 Updated: 7:17 PM January 20, 2021

The A47 is currently closed in both directions at Little Fransham. - Credit: Archant

The A47 is closed in both directions following a collision at Little Fransham, near Dereham.

Norfolk Police were called following reports of a collision and has closed the road to all traffic.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) and Breckland Police are at the scene.

Emergency services are at the scene and local diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

More to follow.



