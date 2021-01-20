A47 closed in both directions after crash
Published: 6:55 PM January 20, 2021 Updated: 7:17 PM January 20, 2021
- Credit: Archant
The A47 is closed in both directions following a collision at Little Fransham, near Dereham.
Norfolk Police were called following reports of a collision and has closed the road to all traffic.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) and Breckland Police are at the scene.
Emergency services are at the scene and local diversions are in place.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
More to follow.
Most Read
- 1 Aviva to close two large office sites in Norwich
- 2 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street
- 3 Nurse's 'heartbreak' over hospital care as her father dies on Covid ward
- 4 Councillor 'incandescent' over second-home owners breaking Covid rules
- 5 Norwich sees biggest rise in Covid infection rates in the country
- 6 Fifteen flood alerts in place amid 'stay indoors' warning
- 7 Deputy lieutenant of Norfolk sells beloved thatched Broads home
- 8 'I've lost my pension': Car collection destroyed by 'professional' vandal
- 9 Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000
- 10 Woman in her 20s among 31 Covid patients to die in five days at hospital