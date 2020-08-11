Off-duty coastguard helps woman suffering medical emergency on beach

A woman who suffered a medical emergency on the beach was helped by rescue crews after being spotted by an off-duty coastguard member.

The coastguard was alerted to the incident on Mundesley Beach at around 3.40pm on Tuesday, August 11, by the off-duty worker, according to HM Coastguard.

Members of Bacton Coastguard, police officers and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust were called.

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said the woman had suffered a medical episode but it was not serious and she was in the care of the paramedics.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “An ambulance, a Community First Responder and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the promendade in Mundesley following reports of a girl taken ill. One patient was assessed at the scene, but no hospital transport was required.”

The incident did not take place in the water.