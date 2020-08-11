Search

Advanced search

Off-duty coastguard helps woman suffering medical emergency on beach

PUBLISHED: 17:04 11 August 2020 | UPDATED: 18:12 11 August 2020

Mundesley Beach on the north Norfolk coast. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Mundesley Beach on the north Norfolk coast. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2015

A woman who suffered a medical emergency on the beach was helped by rescue crews after being spotted by an off-duty coastguard member.

The coastguard was alerted to the incident on Mundesley Beach at around 3.40pm on Tuesday, August 11, by the off-duty worker, according to HM Coastguard.

Members of Bacton Coastguard, police officers and paramedics from the East of England Ambulance Service Trust were called.

MORE: Coastguard call outs hit four-year high after busy day around the UK

A Norfolk Police spokesperson said the woman had suffered a medical episode but it was not serious and she was in the care of the paramedics.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “An ambulance, a Community First Responder and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the promendade in Mundesley following reports of a girl taken ill. One patient was assessed at the scene, but no hospital transport was required.”

The incident did not take place in the water.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

‘Covid has taken the joy out of retail’: Fashion store owners closing down after 23 years

Anita and Abhi Vadhir are retiring from Vanilla and closing the store which will continue to trade online. Pic; Archant library

Family tributes to loving mother who died rescuing son

Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died Sunday after she went into the sea at Waxham to save her 14-year-old son who got into difficulty in a kayak. Picture: PA/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Person dies in seaside resort following cardiac arrest

Paramedics were called to Beach Road in Wells after a patient went into cardiac arrest. Picture: Colin Finch

Where to find 10 of the oldest pubs in Norfolk

Adam and Eve in Norwich dates back to the 1240s Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

15-fold rise in Yarmouth coronavirus cases as latest figures released

A sign warning visitors to observe social distancing measures. Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Road closed after car crashes into house

Emergency services were called in after a car crashed into house in London Road, Dereham. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

Be prepared for torrential thunderstorms as hot weather continues

A weather warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Motorcyclist dies after head-on collision

The fatal collision happened on the A1065 at Castle Acre, near the Newton Road turn-off. Picture: Google StreetView

Mother died after heroic attempt to rescue two boys off the coast

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Family tributes to loving mother who died rescuing son

Danielle Chilvers, 37, of Swaffham, who died Sunday after she went into the sea at Waxham to save her 14-year-old son who got into difficulty in a kayak. Picture: PA/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Tributes to ‘excellent young man’ who drowned at country park

Kristers Bednarskis, who drowned in a lake at Bawsey Pits, near KIng's Lynn Picture: Ilja Jevtusenko

‘We’re just trying to get home’ - Couple stuck on boat due to broken bridge

Alan Coggs, 71, cannot get home after boating on the coast due to a broken bridge, inset, in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Courtesy of Alan Coggs/Denise Bradley.

New pizza company launches in Norwich and delivers 2,000 in first week

Fat Pizza launches in Norwich. Franchisees Ollie George and Charlie Nethercott Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN