Search

Advanced search

Coastguard call outs hit four-year high after busy day around the UK

PUBLISHED: 15:09 09 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:21 09 August 2020

Lowestoft beach on July 31 as the temperatures soared. Picture: Mick Howes

Lowestoft beach on July 31 as the temperatures soared. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Packed beaches and coastlines kept national coastguard rescue teams “very busy” as they responded to a record number of incidents.

Call the coastguard in an emergency. PHOTO: Nick ButcherCall the coastguard in an emergency. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

According to the search and rescue agency, it responded to 340 incidents across the UK on Saturday - which is the highest number of call-outs in a single day for more than four years.

They were called to 186 emergency 999 calls for a “wide range of incidents”, which included people being cut off by the tide on beaches and children swept out to sea on inflatables.

HM Coastguard Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick ButcherHM Coastguard Lowestoft. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

One such incident saw Hemsby lifeboat called out on Saturday afternoon following reports of an inflatable being blown out to sea between Hemsby and Winterton , with “children clinging onto it”.

The independent lifeboat crew recovered a child’s white Unicorn inflatable and as they searched the scene they were informed by the coastguard that the child “was safe and well with her father on the beach”.

With people flocking to the coast and beaches, coastguard rescue teams dealt with 221 incidents as 146 people were rescued and 371 people were assisted.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) and independent lifeboats were also called out 155 times.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the call-outs for coastguard rescue teams, coastguard aircraft and lifeboats are all logged individually before the total number is calculated.

This is because some rescue services respond to the same incident.

According to the search and rescue agency, Saturday’s incident count represents “a significant 145 per cent increase” in comparison to the average amount of call-outs that were recorded throughout August last year.

The agency said that this also surpassed the previous busiest day of the past few years – which was on Friday, July 31 – when 329 incidents were co-ordinated.

HM Coastguard deputy head of coastal operations Richard Hackwell said: “We have seen a big rise in incident numbers this weekend as more people visit coastal areas and head to the beach.

“We understand that people want to have fun at the coast and enjoy the heatwave but we urge everyone to respect the sea and take responsibility in helping to ensure the safety of themselves, friends and family.

“We’re heading into a period of more good weather so we want to remind you to check and double check tide times as even the most experienced swimmer or keen watersports enthusiast can get caught out by currents and tides.

“Plan your day out, always exercise caution and make sure you have a way of contacting us if you get into trouble.”

He added: “As our latest statistics show, we’ll always respond when someone calls 999 and asks for the Coastguard but help us to help you by not making choices which could put yourself and others at risk.

“Every time our frontline teams respond – as they always do and always will – please don’t forget that they’re also put at risk too.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Huge queues as police work to shut down woodland rave

Motorists are being asked to avoid the A1065 while police work to shut down a rave in near Hilborough. Picture: Archant

Rescue operation under way after man gets into difficulty in water

The rescue at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Home up for sale in street where businessman is investing millions

The house in Earls Street, for sale for £140,000. Pic: William H Brown

Man in his 20s dies after getting into difficulty in water at country park, police confirm

A man's body has been found after a search and rescue operation at Bawsey Country Park, also known as Bawsey Pits, near King's Lynn. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Most Read

Man hits out after ‘outrageous’ wait to pay at seaside car park

The queue David Matthews was faced with when trying to buy a ticket to park at Wells Beach Car Park. Picture: Supplied by David Matthews

Hollywood actor Tom Hardy spotted buying pizza while on holiday in Norfolk

Tom Hardy enjoyed a pizza from the The Wood Fired Food Co in Burnham Deepdale. Photo: The Wood Fired Food Co.

Rescue operation under way after man gets into difficulty in water

The rescue at Bawsey Country Park. Photo: Ian Burt Photography

Four people at coastal nursery test positive for coronavirus

People on the promenade at Gorleston beach in the summery weather as the lockdown exercise restrictions were eased. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Wetherspoon’s staff member tests positive for coronavirus

The Wetherspoon pub The William Adams on Gorleston High Street has confirmed a case of Covid-19 among its staff. Picture (pre-pandemic): Nick Butcher

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Huge queues as police work to shut down woodland rave

Motorists are being asked to avoid the A1065 while police work to shut down a rave in near Hilborough. Picture: Archant

New Iceland Food Warehouse set to open in Norwich

A new The Food Warehouse is set to open in Hall Road on September 8. Picture: Staff

Norwich City transfer rumours: Liverpool’s pursuit for Lewis over as they near left-back signing

Jamal Lewis has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Jail for cyclist who left woman in 60s injured after crash

Gentlemans Walk, Norwich city centre. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich City transfer rumours: City set asking prices for Buendia and Lewis

Norwich City will demand £20million for both Jamal Lewis and Emi Buendia this summer. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.