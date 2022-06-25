News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 closed in both directions after serious crash

Johnny Amos

Published: 8:31 AM June 25, 2022
Updated: 9:42 AM June 25, 2022
The A47 is currently closed in both directions near Swaffham following a serious crash. 

Emergency services are currently on scene of the crash between the A1075 and the A1065. 

In a tweet National Highways East said: "The A47 in Norfolk is closed both ways between the A1075 and the A1065 near Swaffham following a collision. 

"Norfolk Police are on scene, with the road likely to remain closed throughout the day."

National Highways have put diversion routes in place which are as follows:

Eastbound diversion route:

  • Exit the A47 at Swaffham Interchange.
  • At the A1065 junction turn right and follow the A1065 to Fakenham.
  • At the A148 roundabout take the second exit onto the A148,
  • Continue on the A148 to the next roundabout and take the third right onto the A1067.
  • Continue on the A1067 through Bintree, Bawdeswell, Morton, Attlebridge, Taversham and Drayton to A140 Ring Road in Norwich.
  • At the A140 roundabout take the third exit onto the A140.
  • At the next roundabout take the third exit onto the A1074 and rejoin the A47 at Longwater Interchange.

Westbound diversion route:

  • Exit the A47 at Thickthorn Interchange and take first exit from the roundabout onto the A11.
  • Continue on A11 to Mundford Road roundabout at Thetford.
  • Take third exit from the roundabout and continue on A134 to the A1065 roundabout at Munford.
  • At the roundabout take the third exit and continue on the A1065 to rejoin the A47 at Swaffham Interchange.


