A47 closed in both directions after serious crash

The A47 is currently closed in both directions near Swaffham following a serious crash.

Emergency services are currently on scene of the crash between the A1075 and the A1065.

In a tweet National Highways East said: "The A47 in Norfolk is closed both ways between the A1075 and the A1065 near Swaffham following a collision.

"Norfolk Police are on scene, with the road likely to remain closed throughout the day."

National Highways have put diversion routes in place which are as follows:

Eastbound diversion route:

Exit the A47 at Swaffham Interchange.

At the A1065 junction turn right and follow the A1065 to Fakenham.

At the A148 roundabout take the second exit onto the A148,

Continue on the A148 to the next roundabout and take the third right onto the A1067.

Continue on the A1067 through Bintree, Bawdeswell, Morton, Attlebridge, Taversham and Drayton to A140 Ring Road in Norwich.

At the A140 roundabout take the third exit onto the A140.

At the next roundabout take the third exit onto the A1074 and rejoin the A47 at Longwater Interchange.

Westbound diversion route:

Exit the A47 at Thickthorn Interchange and take first exit from the roundabout onto the A11.

Continue on A11 to Mundford Road roundabout at Thetford.

Take third exit from the roundabout and continue on A134 to the A1065 roundabout at Munford.

At the roundabout take the third exit and continue on the A1065 to rejoin the A47 at Swaffham Interchange.



