A47 closed in both directions after serious crash
Published: 8:31 AM June 25, 2022
Updated: 9:42 AM June 25, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
The A47 is currently closed in both directions near Swaffham following a serious crash.
Emergency services are currently on scene of the crash between the A1075 and the A1065.
In a tweet National Highways East said: "The A47 in Norfolk is closed both ways between the A1075 and the A1065 near Swaffham following a collision.
"Norfolk Police are on scene, with the road likely to remain closed throughout the day."
National Highways have put diversion routes in place which are as follows:
Eastbound diversion route:
- Exit the A47 at Swaffham Interchange.
- At the A1065 junction turn right and follow the A1065 to Fakenham.
- At the A148 roundabout take the second exit onto the A148,
- Continue on the A148 to the next roundabout and take the third right onto the A1067.
- Continue on the A1067 through Bintree, Bawdeswell, Morton, Attlebridge, Taversham and Drayton to A140 Ring Road in Norwich.
- At the A140 roundabout take the third exit onto the A140.
- At the next roundabout take the third exit onto the A1074 and rejoin the A47 at Longwater Interchange.
Westbound diversion route:
- Exit the A47 at Thickthorn Interchange and take first exit from the roundabout onto the A11.
- Continue on A11 to Mundford Road roundabout at Thetford.
- Take third exit from the roundabout and continue on A134 to the A1065 roundabout at Munford.
- At the roundabout take the third exit and continue on the A1065 to rejoin the A47 at Swaffham Interchange.