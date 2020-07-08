Search

Bend, and snap! - Woman becomes Reese Witherspoon look-alike during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 07:12 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 08:23 08 July 2020

Rebecca Rickman-Jenkins, 40, of Poringland, has been having fun recreating look-a-like images of Reese Witherspoon. Picture: JULES RICKMAN-JENKINS

Archant

For years she has been told she is the doppelganger of A-list Hollywood celebrity Reese Witherspoon.

But when Rebecca Rickman-Jenkins, of Poringland, mistook a photograph of the Legally Blonde actress for herself, she decided it was time to have some fun.

The 40-year-old, who first began her adventure back in March when lockdown hit the nation, said she can see the similarities “a little” - despite often being mistaken for Ms Witherspoon.

“When I was younger, I used to get told I looked like her a lot,” she explained. “A lady even bought a national magazine into work once with Reese on the cover, thinking it was me.

“Recently, I was tagged in a photo of the actress sitting in a cupboard looking at her phone. I had to do a double take as it looked so much like me it even had me confused. So I thought it might be funny to copy the picture.”

It had an instant reaction as soon as Mrs Rickman-Jenkins posted the snap on social media, with people saying how much alike and funny the photo was.

“Because of the amazing reaction, I figured we all needed a bit of silly and fun whilst in lockdown so I carried on. In that moment Reese Withoutaspoon was born.”

READ MORE: Show us your lockdown hair! Horse sanctuary’s fun way of raising crucial funds .

She added: “I get people telling me how funny and brilliant it is and to carry on. I’m actually quite shocked by it all. If I don’t post a picture for a while I get messages asking me when the next one will be.

“I’m so pleased it’s been entertaining and lighthearted for people during recent times.”

Her favourite shoot so far has been the iconic image of Ms Witherspoon in a swimming pool. Instead of flying to Hollywood though, Ms Rickman-Jenkins opted to lay on an inflatable in her three-year-old daughter’s paddling pool.

“Laying on an inflatable crocodile is surprisingly hard to stay on, and I think I was in the water more than I was out.”

She has also replicated a book cover and incorporated a little bit of Norfolk in to it, something she is keen to do more of in the future.

“I get sent so many photos from people to recreate. I am trying to do them all when my toddler gives me a moment.

“I am up for the challenge though and love seeing what people want me to recreate for them next.

“I tag Reese Witherspoon in all my posts and can’t wait for the day where she actually responds to one.”

· Reese Withoutaspoon can be followed on Instagram (reese.withoutaspoon).

