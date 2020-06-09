Video

Show us your lockdown hair! Horse sanctuary’s fun way of raising crucial funds

Redwings Horse Sanctuary is inviting people to submit photos of their lockdown hair, to be matched with their four-legged lookalike. Picture: Courtesy of Redwings Archant

A horse sanctuary is inviting people to submit photos of their lockdown hair to raise much-needed cash.

Redwings Horse Sanctuary is inviting people to submit photos of their lockdown hair, to be matched with their four-legged lookalike. Picture: Courtesy of Redwings Redwings Horse Sanctuary is inviting people to submit photos of their lockdown hair, to be matched with their four-legged lookalike. Picture: Courtesy of Redwings

With all its visitor centres closed and fundraising events cancelled, Redwings Horse Sanctuary came up with ‘Mane Event’ to try and compensate for the loss of funds.

The charity, which has centres in Aylsham and Fritton, is urging supporters to send in pictures of their lockdown hairstyles, while donating the cost of their usual hairdresser or barber appointment.

People will then be matched with their lookalike horse or donkey living at the sanctuary, before being sent a photo of their four-legged doppelganger to share with friends and family on social media.

More than £1,500 has so far been raised, which will all go towards the care of 1,500 rescued horses, ponies, donkeys and mules living at Redwings’ five sanctuaries across the UK.

Visit Redwings’ online fundraising page to donate and send a photo of your lockdown hair to ManeEvent@redwings.co.uk.

