Search

Advanced search

Coastguard delayed getting to six people in difficulty after beachgoers cause gridlock in village

PUBLISHED: 16:14 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 31 July 2020

Cars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James Denton

Cars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James Denton

Archant

Coastguard crews were delayed reaching six people in difficulty in the water off a Norfolk beach after becoming gridlocked in traffic and parked cars.

Cars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James DentonCars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James Denton

HM Coastguard were called at 11.18am on Friday to reports of six people in difficulty in the water at Winterton.

Winterton and Bacton coastguard rescue teams were called out, along with Hemsby Lifeboat, but the six were safely ashore when crews arrived, before being given safety advice by rescue officers.

Yet with thousands rushing to beaches along the Norfolk coast, many towns and villages quickly became overwhelmed with traffic, including Winterton, with coastguard crews losing precious time in responding to the call.

MORE: Weather warning for thunderstorms as temperatures soar

Cars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James DentonCars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James Denton

James Denton, of Hermanus Leisure, described it as “the day from hell” for customers and residents alike.

He said: “To say it was hectic would be an understatement.

“The traffic just was not moving at all in the village.

“Three Coastguard vehicles trying to respond to an incident were unable to get through and the locals came out to help people move their cars out of the way.

Cars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James DentonCars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James Denton

“It is quite a lot worse than normal for a sunny day.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver was speeding and uninsured when he hit rider in fatal A134 crash

Liam Aspin. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Three Norfolk beaches named among best in country

Sunrise at Holkham beach. The Sunday Times has named it as one of the best beaches in the UK. Picture: Neal Trafankowski

Norfolk hotel named one of best in country by Tripadvisor

Owners of the Beechwood Hotel at North Walsham, Emma and Hugh Asher which has scooped multiple accolades at the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Coastguard delayed getting to six people in difficulty after beachgoers cause gridlock in village

Cars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James Denton

Most Read

The seven Norfolk neighbourhoods with no coronavirus deaths

Seven neighbourhoods of Norfolk have not had a single coronavirus death - three of them are in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Man dies after falling from Norwich city centre car park

A man died after falling from St Andrew's car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest coronavirus infection rates show rise in Norwich

The number of people testing positive for coronavirus in Norfolk in the last week, at sites such as the Postwick testing centre, has increased to 19 from 11. Photo: Sonya Duncan/Archant

Popular stop for walkers and cyclists closes after 25 years

Reepham Station Tearooms. Picture: Colin Finch.

Fresh plans for 950 homes, a hotel and school submitted to council

New plans for 950 homes, a school, hotel and pub have been submitted to North Norfolk District Council. Picture: Define

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coastguard delayed getting to six people in difficulty after beachgoers cause gridlock in village

Cars parked in Winterton gridlocked the village on July 31. PHOTO: James Denton

Woman sexually assaulted after getting in car in Norwich and then dropped off 40 miles away

Police investigating a sexual assault which took place after a woman got into a car in the St Benedict's area of Norwich are appealing for information.. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Six crews tackling large fire in village

Firefighters are tackling a blaze on Edwin Way in Stratton Strawless. Picture: Google

Weather warning for thunderstorms as temperatures soar

There is a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Norfolk and Waveney. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto.

Norfolk hotel named one of best in country by Tripadvisor

Owners of the Beechwood Hotel at North Walsham, Emma and Hugh Asher which has scooped multiple accolades at the 2020 Tripadvisor Travellers Choice Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY