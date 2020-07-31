Weather warning for thunderstorms as temperatures soar
PUBLISHED: 13:05 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:05 31 July 2020
Fernando Alvarez Charro
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Norfolk and Waveney.
With temperatures rising, thunderstorms are expected to break out this afternoon and into the evening with the weather warning in place for large parts of the south east of England, including East Anglia.
The thunderstorms are expected to start in London and move up towards Norfolk by 10pm.
MORE: ‘We’ve already had someone jump off Cromer Pier’ - Coastguards issue hot weather safety warning
The warning, which is in place from 4pm until 12.59pm, states that many places will stay dry but isolated thunderstorms may cause some travel disruption.
The Met Office also warns there could be “some damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes” and “some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible”.
Temperatures in Norfolk and Suffolk are set to rise today, with temperatures possibly exceeding 30C during the day – highs of 35C could be reached in the east of England.
The weekend is set to be slightly cooler, though still hot with highs of 27 °C forecast on Saturday.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.