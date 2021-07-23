Published: 12:08 PM July 23, 2021

Briony Rigby of Bond Cocktail Bar and Joe Evans of Bullards with the specially-created cocktail 'Coastal Refresher' - Credit: Newman Associates PR

Is there a better way to celebrate Norfolk Day than sipping a cocktail made with gin from locally foraged ingredients?

If you don’t think so, then we have the perfect competition for you!

To celebrate Norfolk Day on Tuesday, July 27, Bullards is offering one lucky person the chance to bring seven friends to a special gin experience cocktail masterclass.

Held at Bond Cocktail bar, in Norwich, the 90-minute session will see a top gin expert from Bullards join forces with a master mixologist from Bond to share the secrets of mixing the perfect cocktail.

Coastal Gin with perfect serves - Credit: CHARLIE MCKAY

What’s more, the lucky winner will also win one bottle each of Bullard’s complete gin range, which includes London Dry, Strawberry and Black Pepper, Old Tom, and Norfolk Coastal - the latest in the range which is made from foraged Norfolk aromatics. It has also recently been awarded a Silver Medal at the International Wine and Spirit Competition.

Joe Evans, of Bullards, said: “There is no better way to celebrate Norfolk Day than enjoying the wonderful food and drink which our county produces.

“Bullards is a brand which has a huge heritage in the county, and which we have brought back to life with our range of Norfolk gin – and none more so than our newest product, Coastal Gin, made with aromatics foraged along our wonderful coastline.

“We can’t wait to see the creative ways that readers find to combine Coastal Gin with other ingredients from Norfolk to make the perfect Norfolk Day cocktail."

The winner will be the person who, in the opinion of the judges, has created the best Norfolk Day cocktail recipe.

Coastal Refresher - a Norfolk Day cocktail featuring Bullards Coastal Gin created by Bond Cocktail Bar - Credit: Newman Associates PR

To enter, all you have to do is create a recipe for the perfect Norfolk Day cocktail, which must include Bullards Coastal Gin, and as many other Norfolk-based ingredients as you want.

Once you have perfected your cocktail, go to www.bullardsspirits.co.uk/norfolk-day-competition and tell us your recipe.

Entries must be received by August 15 at 5pm, and the prize must be taken by December 31, 2021, subject to Covid restrictions and availability.

Need some inspiration? Check out this recipe devised by Bond Cocktail bar.

The Coastal Refresher cocktail

Inspired by the Norfolk Coast, this refreshing cocktail uses a combination of ingredients that are easy to find, can be sourced locally and, most importantly, complement the Bullards Coastal Gin beautifully.

The basil adds a fresh, aromatic flavour which brings out the subtle saltiness of the gin, perfect for a sunny afternoon in the garden. This is the ideal at-home recipe as it’s built in the glass and you can tailor it to your preference. Add more sugar for sweetness or more lemon for an extra zing!

Ingredients:

· basil leaves

· lemon slices

· 25ml lemon juice

· 25ml Norfolk sugar beet syrup (2:1 ratio of sugar to water)

· 50ml Bullards Coastal Gin

· Soda Water

To Garnish:

· lemon slice

· basil sprig

· Norfolk berries

Recipe:

Place 3-4 basil leaves in your chosen glass (we use a highball, but a gin goblet works well too) and add lemon juice before filling the glass halfway with ice. Add lemon slices, sugar syrup and a large measure of Bullards Coastal Gin. Give it a good stir before adding more ice and topping with soda. Garnish with a lemon slice, basil sprig and a handful of local Norfolk berries if desired and you’re good to go!