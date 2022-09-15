Prince and Princess of Wales view tributes to Queen at Sandringham

The Prince and Princess of Wales view floral tributes left by members of the public at the gates of Sandringham - Credit: PA

The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid an emotional visit to Norfolk to view tributes left at Sandringham in memory of the late Queen.

Mourners have been leaving flowers, cards and gifts at the Norwich Gates since the much-loved monarch passed away at the age of 96 on Thursday, September 8.

Today, William and Kate joined the thousands who have paused to reflect on her life beneath the towering iron gates, two miles from their country retreat at Anmer Hall.

The royal couple viewed the sea of colourful tributes which stretches away from the gateway along the roadside verge.

The Prince and Princess knelt down and read cards which had been left by mourners as thousands of people watched on from behind barriers.

They then made their way across to the well-wishers, shaking hands and engaging in conversation.

One woman held onto Kate's hand until she had finished talking to her and the Princess also received several bunches of flowers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the public as they visit to view floral tributes left by members of the public at the gates of Sandringham - Credit: PA

Mourners at the royal estate did not know the Prince and Princess were coming until earlier this morning.

Upon finding out, many stayed and the crowd packed out the barriers from about 9am.

The royal couple arrived in a convoy with their protection officers just after 12pm.

They remained outside the gates of Sandringham for about 45 minutes and waved to the crowds as they left.

The Prince of Wales meets members of the public after viewing floral tributes at the gates of Sandringham - Credit: PA

Prince William, who has been confirmed as Prince of Wales by his father, King Charles III, dashed to Balmoral in Scotland as Buckingham Palace announced there were concerns over the health of his grandmother Elizabeth II.

But the much-loved monarch is understood to have passed away before the Prince, who was accompanied by Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex arrived at the castle.











