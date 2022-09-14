The Queen was 'the definition of a girl boss'
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Tributes left with bunches of flowers, toys and other gifts outside her Norfolk home shed light on how people saw our late monarch.
They paint a picture of love and admiration for Queen Elizabeth II, who died aged 96 on September 8, which transcended the generations.
"The Queen was the definition of a girl boss," writes a 15-year-old girl who signs her self as Amber. "She came to power at a time when men ruled the world and put them all to shame."
Another card is signed with a pawprint from by Mabel, a boxer dog pictured snuggling up to a Paddington Bear toy.
"I was very sad when my Mum told me you'd gone to Heaven," it says. "But don't worry Mrs Queen, I've looked after Paddington for you."
Paddingtons form part of many tributes left at the Norwich Gates - a nod to the video released as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this year, in which the bear from Darkest Peru meets the monarch and discovers they both always carry a marmalade sandwich.
Almost a week after the Queen's passing, tens of thousands have visited her Norfolk retreat.
In a statement, the Sandringham Estate said: "Visitors are invited to leave floral tributes at a dedicated site at the Norwich Gates at Sandringham.
"Please consider arriving with the wrapping already removed from floral tributes. You are respectfully asked not to lay/leave objects outside of the official floral tribute site. The Norwich Gates is the principal location for laying flowers on the Sandringham Estate.
Any form of floral tribute is acceptable. In the interests of sustainability, we ask visitors to only lay organic or compostable material.
"Removing the wrapping will aid the longevity of the flowers and will assist in subsequent composting which will start in the days following the date of the funeral and clearing of flowers daily thereafter. Visitors are asked not to leave artefacts in any other areas of the Royal Parkland."
The estate says the flowers will be removed at some point in the days following the Queen's funeral on Monday.