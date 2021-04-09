Will Norwich City fans be able to watch games in the pub when they reopen?

Published: 7:30 AM April 9, 2021

Norwich City fans Alison Greenacre and her daughter Meg watching the derby in the Coach and Horses. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

With Norwich City banging on the door of the Premier League with a sledgehammer, Canaries fans will be resigned to the fact they will not be there on the day it finally swings open.

If results go in Daniel Farke's side's favour, promotion could be clinched with victory over Derby County this weekend.

However, an immediate top-flight return could more likely be sealed the following weekend at Carrow Road, with a televised clash with fellow promotion-chasers Bournemouth at 8pm on Saturday, April 17.

Jordan Hugill completes a 7-0 Championship romp for Norwich City against Huddersfield Town - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Spectators will not be permitted at live events until May at the earliest - save for a few pilot events - but with pubs reopening to outdoor patrons from Monday, fans could share the occasion with pints in hand.

Previous guidance, under which pubs were permitted to screen live sport on outdoor screens and in ventilated marquees, has not changed.

One pub set to take advantage of this is the Railway Tavern, in Todd Cantwell's hometown of Dereham.

Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern, has teamed up with Age UK to put together care packages for vulnerable people. Picture: Victoria Pertusa - Credit: Archant

Landlord Paul Sandford said: "The rules say people have to remain seated, but it might be difficult to keep people off their feet with promotion on the line.

"It won't be quite the same but I'm sure we can still make an atmosphere without having to dance and hug."

Jonathon and Tanya Childs, who run the Garden House in Norwich, have been busy installing extra outdoor screens.

Tanya Childs said: “Before we had one screen outdoors we installed another smaller screen in another outdoor area just before Christmas but we have our third, a 55” screen, now being installed especially ahead of the reopening on April 12.

The Garden House on Pembroke Road, Norwich. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

“We’ll be showing all the matches and we know people cannot wait. With Norwich being so close to promotion it could be quite exciting."

The Pembroke Road pub is advising people to book.

Another venue planning to screen the game is Branford's in Caister-on-Sea, which screened football without sound in December.

Tyrone Harold, who runs the restaurant and bar, said they would "definitely" be showing games.

"But the bottom line is, as licensees we have a responsibility to make sure the rules are followed, so we won't be allowing people to stand up to watch the games and people will only be able to watch in groups of six," he said.