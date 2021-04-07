Promotion nears for Norwich City – but will fans be able to celebrate?

Published: 4:24 PM April 7, 2021

Will Norwich City fans be able to celebrate promotion back to the Premier League? - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

With promotion back to the Premier League looking more and more certain, questions have been asked about how Norwich City supporters will be able to celebrate the achievements of their beloved club.

In the wake of the 7-0 drubbing of Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night – the Canaries' biggest league win in almost 70 years – it feels inconceivable that City will surrender a 17-point lead over third-placed Brentford in the Championship.

And Daniel Farke's side have the safety of an eight-point gap between themselves and second-placed Watford – making Norwich the favourites to win the division.

That would be a second Championship trophy in three years, with memories of the 50,000 strong crowd turning out in the city centre to celebrate the 2019 title still fresh in supporters' minds.

An estimated 50,000 Norwich City fans gathered in front of City Hall in 2019 to celebrate their beloved Canaries' Championship success and promotion back to the Premier League. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

But considering current Covid restrictions in force, it seems unlikely fans will be able to show their adoration for the team this time around.

According to the prime minister's roadmap out of lockdown, the absolute earliest date large crowds will be able to gather again is June 21. If the government isn't satisfied that the country is ready for that, this date will be pushed further back.

A spokesperson for Norwich City said the club appreciates the fans' support from afar and understands they want to show their support, but urged people to follow the rules.

You may also want to watch:

They said: "Unfortunately, we are bound by the government's Covid restrictions. We will assess the situation over the summer.

"We are still in discussions with the relevant governing bodies."

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley holding the Championship trophy aloft on the balcony at City Hall at the promotion parade in 2019. - Credit: Jamie Honeywood

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council added that "nothing has been decided" yet about "potential celebrations".

The last title parade saw a huge crowd gather in front of City Hall as manager Daniel Farke, joint majority shareholders Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones and members of the title-winning team addressed the legions of adoring supporters.

And midfielder Kenny McLean instantly became a cult hero by donning the mayor's hat and declaring himself the mayor of Norwich from the balcony.

While supporters would no doubt love to recreate these iconic scenes once again this summer, it seems unlikely that wish will come true.