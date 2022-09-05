D-Day for Liz Truss as prime minister announcement looms

Liz Truss arrives at BBC Broadcasting House in London, to appear on the BBC One current affairs programme, Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg - Credit: PA

Norfolk will know later today whether it will have its first MP in Number 10 since the country's first prime minister.

By the end of Monday, the nation will know whether the next PM will be former chancellor Rishi Sunak or South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss - with the latter widely expected to have won the vote among Tory members.

It will see Ms Truss become the first Norfolk MP to hold office since Robert Walpole, who served as prime minister between 1721 and 1742.

Although the results are not due to be declared until this afternoon, national media is already speculating over which MPs could land jobs in a cabinet led by Ms Truss, with a number of the region's representatives expected to be included.

Tim Shipman, chief political commentator at the Sunday Times, reports that Suffolk Coastal MP Therese Coffey could be appointed health secretary, while Great Yarmouth MP Brandon Lewis is tipped for justice secretary.

Dr Coffey's move is also predicted to pave the way for Norwich North MP Chloe Smith to take on the role of work and pensions secretary.

Meanwhile, a survey has overwhelmingly shown that people feel the top priority of the new PM must be addressing the rising cost of living.

Three quarters (74pc) of the participants in a YouGov survey listed the issue as the top priority, with respondents asked to choose three priorities.

Other top priorities identified were the state of the economy (47pc), the environment and climate change (28pc) and the struggling health service (25pc).

And the same survey produced a concerning statistic for the potentially former foreign secretary - with 52pc of respondents thinking she would either be a poor or terrible prime minister.

Ms Truss repeatedly declined on Sunday to spell out her plans to tackle soaring energy bills but promised to act “immediately” to tackle the energy crisis upon entering Number 10.

Denying she was being “coy”, Ms Truss said she wanted to reassure voters that help is coming but indicated they would need to wait for a few days yet to find out what exactly such support might look like.

In an interview with the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme, she said: “I will act if I’m elected as prime minister. I will act immediately on bills and on energy supply because I think those two things go hand in hand.

“We need to deal with the immediate problem, we need to help people. We need to help businesses. But we also need to sort out the supply issues.”

Meanwhile, the day before the announcement was set to be made, unionists gathered in Burston, near Diss, and spoke passionately about the cost of living crisis.

Speaking at the Burston Strike School rally, National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport general secretary Mick Lynch said: "Our people, the working class of Great Britain are going to face the worst cost of living crisis ever...now is the time to stand up and say 'we will fight'."