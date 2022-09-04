News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Union boss declares 'now is the time to stand up' at Norfolk rally

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 5:35 PM September 4, 2022
RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch speaks at a rally outside Kings Cross station, London, as train se

RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch speaks at a rally outside Kings Cross station, London. - Credit: PA

The leader of a national union has told hundreds of people at a rally in Norfolk that "now is the time to stand up and say, we will fight".

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) was one of a number of speakers at the Burston Strike School Rally, near Diss.

Burston Strike School rally

From left: Labour councillors Ian Stutely, Emma Corlett and Karen Davis, Marc Cannell (CWU), Mick Lynch, Nicci Aldous, Labour councillor Emma Hampton, Hugo Malik and Nick O'Brien at the Burston Strike School Rally - Credit: Supplied

The event, which commemorates the longest strike in English history, returned for the first time in three years and brought together union supporters from across the region on Sunday, September 4 - the day before the new prime minister is due to be installed, with a cost of living crisis to tackle.

Members of Norwich RMT branch at Burston Strike School Rally

Members of the Norwich branch of RMT at the Burston Strike School rally with Labour councillors Ian Stutely, left and Karen Davis, second right - Credit: Supplied

Mr Lynch told the rally: "Our people, the working class of Great Britain, are going to face the worst cost of living crisis ever. Now is the time to stand up and say 'we will fight'."

The rally also saw an unannounced appearance from former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He said: "All workers across all industries deserve fair pay, conditions and treatment at work. Let's have an autumn of demand and a winter of discontent, if necessary."

Norfolk

Don't Miss

File photo of heavy rain and flooding in Wroxham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Live News

Thunderstorms to hit Norfolk this weekend

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Thomas Clarkson Academy, Wisbech.

Teacher who took 'upskirting' pictures of pupils jailed

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Mundesley and West Runton have made it to the final round of Battle of the Beaches 2022

Two beaches battling to be named best in north Norfolk

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
New Fish and Chip shop Pia Fish & Chips opens in Sheringham. Elenor, Alex Gokmen, Iman Gokmen. Pictu

New seaside chippy opens despite 'price of everything' going up

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon