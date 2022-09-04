Union boss declares 'now is the time to stand up' at Norfolk rally

The leader of a national union has told hundreds of people at a rally in Norfolk that "now is the time to stand up and say, we will fight".

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) was one of a number of speakers at the Burston Strike School Rally, near Diss.

From left: Labour councillors Ian Stutely, Emma Corlett and Karen Davis, Marc Cannell (CWU), Mick Lynch, Nicci Aldous, Labour councillor Emma Hampton, Hugo Malik and Nick O'Brien at the Burston Strike School Rally - Credit: Supplied

The event, which commemorates the longest strike in English history, returned for the first time in three years and brought together union supporters from across the region on Sunday, September 4 - the day before the new prime minister is due to be installed, with a cost of living crisis to tackle.

Members of the Norwich branch of RMT at the Burston Strike School rally with Labour councillors Ian Stutely, left and Karen Davis, second right - Credit: Supplied

Mr Lynch told the rally: "Our people, the working class of Great Britain, are going to face the worst cost of living crisis ever. Now is the time to stand up and say 'we will fight'."

The rally also saw an unannounced appearance from former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He said: "All workers across all industries deserve fair pay, conditions and treatment at work. Let's have an autumn of demand and a winter of discontent, if necessary."