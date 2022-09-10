Why are flags flying at full mast again today?

Flags have been flown at full-mast today - but why? - Credit: PA

Since the death of the Queen was announced on Thursday evening flags across the country have been flying at half-mast.

National mourning protocol requires all official flags to remain at half-mast until 8am the day following Her Majesty's funeral as a sign of respect.

But today many were raised to the top of the pole once again, prompting people to question why.

Official buildings across Norfolk could be seen with flags fluttering in the wind at full-mast, including City Hall in Norwich and Great Yarmouth's town hall.

The flags were raised on Saturday to honour the new King's proclamation, which took place at St James's Palace in London this morning.

The Union Flag at Windsor Castle was lowered to half-mast after the death of the Queen - Credit: PA

This is done to mark the start of King Charles III's reign and they will remain at full-mast for a little over 24 hours before being lowered again until after the Queen's funeral.

The Royal Family website states: "In recognition of the new Sovereign, flags will be flown at full-mast from the time of the Principal Proclamation at St James's Palace until one hour after the Proclamations in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, after which flags will return to half-mast in mourning for the death of Her Majesty the Queen."

File photo dated 19/5/2018 of the Royal Standard flying during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Royal Standard is flown at royal residences only when the sovereign is present, and unlike the Union Flag, it is never flown at half-mast, even after the demise of the Crown, as there is always a sovereign on the throne. Issue date: Friday September 9, 2022. - Credit: PA

Another flag which will remain at full-mast is the Royal Standard, which is the flag of the British monarch, as there is always a sovereign on the throne.



