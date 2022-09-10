King Charles III proclaimed as new monarch

King Charles III during the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. - Credit: PA

King Charles III has been formally announced as the nation's new sovereign in a ceremony that has been televised for the first time.

The proclamation was made at St James's Palace in London today (September 10).

A general view prior to the second Proclamation in the City of London, at the Royal Exchange, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. - Credit: PA

The Accession Council, a group consisting of members of the Royal Family, the prime minister and other senior politicians and the Archbishop of Canterbury, lined up to witness the historic moment.

The formal confirmation of the death of the Queen was made by Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt who said: “My lords, it is my sad duty to inform you that Her Most Gracious Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away on Thursday the 8th of September 2022, at Balmoral Castle."

(Left-right front) Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, former prime ministers Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, Boris Johnson, David Cameron, Theresa May and John Major ahead of the Accession Council ceremony at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022. - Credit: PA

The proclamation confirming Charles as King was signed by members of the Privy Council including the new Prince of Wales, the Queen, Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt, prime minister Liz Truss and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Making his declaration, the King said: “My lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen.

“I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we’ve all suffered.

“It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers.

“And that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”

Members of the privy council gather in the Throne Room for stage two of the Accession Council at St James's Palace, London, where King Charles III is formally proclaimed monarch. Charles automatically became King on the death of his mother, but the Accession Council, attended by Privy Councillors, confirms his role. Picture date: Saturday September 10, 2022.

The new monarch became King the moment his mother died, but an Accession Council must be convened following the death of a sovereign – usually within 24 hours.

The King pledged his whole life as service as the new sovereign just as the Queen did, saying: “That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today”.

And he used his speech to announce that he had created his son William the Prince of Wales, with Kate the Princess of Wales, and expressed his “love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”, a symbol of his bid for reconciliation amid past troubles with the Sussexes.

He also paid tribute to his “darling wife” Camilla, calling her “my Queen Consort”, saying he can “count on her loving help” and praising her by saying: “I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

The King also set out his changing role, as he steps away from his considerable charity work which shaped his life as the heir to the throne.