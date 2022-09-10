King Charles III proclaimed as new monarch
- Credit: PA
King Charles III has been formally announced as the nation's new sovereign in a ceremony that has been televised for the first time.
The proclamation was made at St James's Palace in London today (September 10).
The Accession Council, a group consisting of members of the Royal Family, the prime minister and other senior politicians and the Archbishop of Canterbury, lined up to witness the historic moment.
The formal confirmation of the death of the Queen was made by Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt who said: “My lords, it is my sad duty to inform you that Her Most Gracious Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, has passed away on Thursday the 8th of September 2022, at Balmoral Castle."
The proclamation confirming Charles as King was signed by members of the Privy Council including the new Prince of Wales, the Queen, Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt, prime minister Liz Truss and the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.
Making his declaration, the King said: “My lords, ladies and gentlemen, it is my most sorrowful duty to announce to you the death of my beloved mother the Queen.
“I know how deeply you, the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world, sympathise with me in the irreparable loss we’ve all suffered.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk venues announce closures in wake of Queen's death
- 2 Full list of closures and cancellations following Queen's death
- 3 Nationwide firm with Norwich roots up for sale
- 4 How stamps, coins and postboxes will change for the King
- 5 Will there be a bank holiday to mourn the Queen's death?
- 6 Sandringham Game and Country Fair cancelled this weekend
- 7 Norfolk firms at risk of losing their Royal Warrant after Queen's death
- 8 Weather warning issued as thunderstorms set to hit Norfolk
- 9 Updates on Norfolk's major events following the Queen's death
- 10 Drink driver finds Burnham Market expensive, court told
“It is the greatest consolation to me to know the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and brothers.
“And that such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss.”
The new monarch became King the moment his mother died, but an Accession Council must be convened following the death of a sovereign – usually within 24 hours.
The King pledged his whole life as service as the new sovereign just as the Queen did, saying: “That promise of lifelong service I renew to you all today”.
And he used his speech to announce that he had created his son William the Prince of Wales, with Kate the Princess of Wales, and expressed his “love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas”, a symbol of his bid for reconciliation amid past troubles with the Sussexes.
He also paid tribute to his “darling wife” Camilla, calling her “my Queen Consort”, saying he can “count on her loving help” and praising her by saying: “I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”
The King also set out his changing role, as he steps away from his considerable charity work which shaped his life as the heir to the throne.