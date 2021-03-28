Photographer spots white tailed eagle flying over North Norfolk

Published: 9:46 AM March 28, 2021

White tailed eagle spotted flying over the Holkham Estate in North Norfolk on Saturday, March 27. - Credit: Louis Vicary ltvphotography

A wildlife photographer has captured a white tailed eagle soaring through the skies above north Norfolk

The impressive bird of prey, which is Britain's largest, was photographed at Holkham on Saturday by Louis Vicary.

The sighting follows another of the bird earlier this week by the estate's senior warden Andy Bloomfield who spotted the bird alongside a red kite over Holkham's marsh.

Mr Vicary, 21, from North Norfolk said although he had travelled to the area with the specific purpose of seeing the bird, he surprised when he spotted it within a few minutes of arriving.

He said: "I was so surprised, it was such a moment to come across, it's always been a dream of mine to photograph an eagle. it's really nice to see something of that nature."

"I [saw it] within two minutes of arriving, I had literally just paid for a parking ticket and the bird was in front of me."