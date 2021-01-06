Which shops are open in Dereham town centre?
Published: 11:22 AM January 6, 2021
- Credit: Ian Burt
With a new national lockdown being implemented, many of our favourite high street shops have been forced to adapt to survive.
Stores offering essential services and goods can remain open under the government's new Covid rules, with some firms even moving their business online.
Also, the majority of public services will continue and people will be able to leave home to visit them.
The confirmed list of shops which are open in Dereham town centre includes:
- Beech House Smile Clinic - Prioritising urgent cases
- Barclays
- Unicorn Computers
- Wilko
- Grape Tree Health Foods
- The Nottingham
- Greggs
- HSBC
- Poundland
- Lloyds Bank
- Co-operative Food
- Boots
- Dereham News
- Subway
- NatWest
- Specsavers
- Moss & Leakey
- Post Office
- Halifax
- Flour and Bean
- Ian's Floral Studio
- Myhills Pet and Garden
- Nationwide
- Superdrug
- Iceland
- Terrys Butchers
- Shoe Doctor
- Tony Perkins Butchers
- Kaisy
- Central Tyre
- Bupa Dental Care
- Wellington House Dental Practice
- Larwood and Kennedy Veterinary Practice
- Shampooches of Dereham
- Savers
- Holland & Barrett
- QD
Businesses in Dereham Town centre offering delivery, collection or click and collect services include:
- Carphone Warehouse: Shop closed but still available online
- Daisy's - Webshop, delivery and telephone orders are available
- Home Sweet Home - Open for takeaway
- Gamecave - Click and collect
- Argos - Click and collect
- Mr Tang - Collection
- The Perfect Catch - Collection
- USA Chicken - Collection and delivery
- Jack's - Collection/delivery
- Tall Orders - Collection/delivery
- The Old Eagle - Collection/delivery
- Hong Kong City - Collection/delivery
- Al Iman's Indian Grill - Collection/delivery
- Thai Dereham - Collection/delivery
- Mariners Plaice - Collection
- Ian's Floral Studio - Webshop and delivery
- Costa - takeaway
- Abigail's Cards and Gifts - Click and collect
- Emma's Boutique - Delivery from 'video shopping' on Facebook
- Bombay Tandoori - Collection/delivery
- Penelope's Cafe - Takeaway
- Dereham Community Fridge - Collection of pre-packed food parcels on Wednesdays between 10am - 3pm
- Churchills of Dereham- Click and collect
- Wonderfood Chinese Takeaway
- Through the Looking Glass Interiors - Delivery
- Simply Sofa's Direct - Delivery
- Spice Fusion - Collection and delivery
- Bright and Beautiful Flowers - Online
- Star O K Kebab - Delivery and collection
- Shoe Zone - Online
- Peacocks - Online
- Starlings - Online
- Domino's - Delivery
You may also want to watch:
Businesses forced to close in Dereham town centre include:
- Dereham Library
- Steptoes
- Edinburgh Woolen Mill
- Level Up Gaming Cafe
- YMCA Dereham charity shop
- The Bull
- Prezzo
- Shoe Zone
- Knitwits and Fabrics
- JJ Nails and beauty
- EACH
- George's
- Blue Corner Cafe & Restaurant
- Doves of Dereham
- Istanbul Barbers
- Norfolk's Big C
- Cancer Research
- Elle Belle's
- Ida's Brazilian Hair and Beauty
- Vodaphone
- Your's Clothing
- Orion Cinema
- Betfred
- Sense
- Evie's of Dereham
- No1
- Roxy Nails
- Jorge The Barbershop
- Sophisticuts Hair Salon
- Jet Black Hair & Beauty Salon
- Puzzlescape
- The Romany Rye
- Hughes
- Coral
- Top Cuts
- Lady's Fayre
- All Cards and Gifts
- The Gold Shop
- Mattressman
- Break
- Jakabe Hair Designs
- Paul's Barbers
- Rouge Et Noir
- Scissor hands
- Nigel Alexandre
- Curl Up and Dye
- Generations Unisex Hair Shop
- The Kings Head
- Tufted Interiors
- Living Colour
- The Clockmaker's Workshop
- Dad's and Lads
- Acorn Studios
- The Cherry Tree
- Coco's
- Restyled Hair
- Ponden Home
- Card Factory
- The Royal Standard
- Bishop Bonner's Cottage Museum
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The neighbourhoods where Covid spread the fastest in December
- 2 Key worker parents told: 'Don't send your children to school yet'
- 3 What can stay open in the new lockdown?
- 4 One in 45 people in eastern region infected with Covid
- 5 Man plunged knife into brother's face during argument in Norwich
- 6 Which GP surgeries in Norfolk are already giving out the Covid vaccine?
- 7 Hemsby Pontins: String of concerns raised as new images released
- 8 Schools inundated with demand for places ask key workers to keep children at home
- 9 Another dead sperm whale washes up on Norfolk coast
- 10 New virus strain 'out of control' on coast as lockdown 3 lands
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus