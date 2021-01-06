Which shops are open in Dereham town centre?

Published: 11:22 AM January 6, 2021

With a new national lockdown being implemented, many of our favourite high street shops have been forced to adapt to survive.

Stores offering essential services and goods can remain open under the government's new Covid rules, with some firms even moving their business online.

Also, the majority of public services will continue and people will be able to leave home to visit them.

The confirmed list of shops which are open in Dereham town centre includes:

Beech House Smile Clinic - Prioritising urgent cases

Barclays

Unicorn Computers

Wilko

Grape Tree Health Foods

The Nottingham

Greggs

HSBC

Poundland

Lloyds Bank

Co-operative Food

Boots

Dereham News

Subway

NatWest

Specsavers

Moss & Leakey

Post Office

Halifax

Flour and Bean

Ian's Floral Studio

Myhills Pet and Garden

Nationwide

Superdrug

Iceland

Terrys Butchers

Shoe Doctor

Tony Perkins Butchers

Kaisy

Central Tyre

Bupa Dental Care

Wellington House Dental Practice

Larwood and Kennedy Veterinary Practice

Shampooches of Dereham

Savers

Holland & Barrett

QD

Businesses in Dereham Town centre offering delivery, collection or click and collect services include:

Carphone Warehouse: Shop closed but still available online

Daisy's - Webshop, delivery and telephone orders are available

Home Sweet Home - Open for takeaway

Gamecave - Click and collect

Argos - Click and collect

Mr Tang - Collection

The Perfect Catch - Collection

USA Chicken - Collection and delivery

Jack's - Collection/delivery

Tall Orders - Collection/delivery

The Old Eagle - Collection/delivery

Hong Kong City - Collection/delivery

Al Iman's Indian Grill - Collection/delivery

Thai Dereham - Collection/delivery

Mariners Plaice - Collection

Ian's Floral Studio - Webshop and delivery

Costa - takeaway

Abigail's Cards and Gifts - Click and collect

Emma's Boutique - Delivery from 'video shopping' on Facebook

Bombay Tandoori - Collection/delivery

Penelope's Cafe - Takeaway

Dereham Community Fridge - Collection of pre-packed food parcels on Wednesdays between 10am - 3pm

Churchills of Dereham- Click and collect

Wonderfood Chinese Takeaway

Through the Looking Glass Interiors - Delivery

Simply Sofa's Direct - Delivery

Spice Fusion - Collection and delivery

Bright and Beautiful Flowers - Online

Star O K Kebab - Delivery and collection

Shoe Zone - Online

Peacocks - Online

Starlings - Online

Domino's - Delivery

Businesses forced to close in Dereham town centre include: