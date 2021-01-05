What can stay open in the new lockdown?
- Credit: Archant
Firms and stores offering essential services and goods can remain open under the government's Covid rules.
Also, the majority of public services will continue and people will be able to leave home to visit them.
Businesses allowed to remain open include:
Essential retail such as food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, building merchants and suppliers of building products and off-licences
Market stalls selling essential retail
You may also want to watch:
Businesses providing repair services
Petrol stations, automatic (but not manual) car washes, vehicle repair and MOT services, bicycle shops, and taxi and vehicle hire businesses
Most Read
- 1 Which GP surgeries in Norfolk are already giving out the Covid vaccine?
- 2 Man who died in A47 Acle Straight crash named as hotel restaurant manager
- 3 Covid chaos as more than 100 Norfolk schools stay closed
- 4 What are the key points of the new lockdown?
- 5 Inspector sacked after paragliding accident while on restricted duties
- 6 Every area of Norfolk saw record high Covid cases over Christmas
- 7 Norfolk school closures approach 130 as Covid crisis deepens
- 8 Prime minister to make televised address tonight as Covid cases rise
- 9 Man, 22, drowned at popular country park
- 10 Scores of Norfolk schools will not reopen today
Banks, building societies, post offices, short-term loan providers and money transfer businesses
Funeral directors
Laundrettes and dry cleaners
Medical and dental services
Vets and retailers of products and food for the upkeep and welfare of animals
Animal rescue centres, boarding facilities and animal groomers (may continue to be used for animal welfare, rather than aesthetic purposes)
Agricultural supplies shops
Mobility and disability support shops
Storage and distribution facilities
Car parks, public toilets and motorway service areas
Outdoor playgrounds
Outdoor parts of botanical gardens and heritage sites for exercise
Places of worship
Crematoriums and burial grounds
Public services include:
The NHS and medical services like GPs and dentists.
Jobcentre Plus sites
Courts and probation services
Civil registrations offices
Passport and visa services
Services provided to victims
Waste or recycling centres
Getting an MOT, if you need to drive when lawfully leaving home