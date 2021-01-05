Published: 10:19 AM January 5, 2021

Petrol stations can remain open in the new lockdown. - Credit: Archant

Firms and stores offering essential services and goods can remain open under the government's Covid rules.

Also, the majority of public services will continue and people will be able to leave home to visit them.

Businesses allowed to remain open include:

Essential retail such as food shops, supermarkets, pharmacies, garden centres, building merchants and suppliers of building products and off-licences

Market stalls selling essential retail

You may also want to watch:

Businesses providing repair services

Petrol stations, automatic (but not manual) car washes, vehicle repair and MOT services, bicycle shops, and taxi and vehicle hire businesses

Banks, building societies, post offices, short-term loan providers and money transfer businesses

Funeral directors

Laundrettes and dry cleaners

Medical and dental services

Vets and retailers of products and food for the upkeep and welfare of animals

Animal rescue centres, boarding facilities and animal groomers (may continue to be used for animal welfare, rather than aesthetic purposes)

Agricultural supplies shops

Mobility and disability support shops

Storage and distribution facilities

Car parks, public toilets and motorway service areas

Outdoor playgrounds

Outdoor parts of botanical gardens and heritage sites for exercise

Places of worship

Crematoriums and burial grounds

Public services include:

The NHS and medical services like GPs and dentists.

Jobcentre Plus sites

Courts and probation services

Civil registrations offices

Passport and visa services

Services provided to victims

Waste or recycling centres

Getting an MOT, if you need to drive when lawfully leaving home







