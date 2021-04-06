Which Dereham pubs are reopening outdoors in April?

Published: 6:51 PM April 6, 2021

Dereham's pubs are getting ready to open their doors for the first time in months as Boris Johnson confirmed the relaxing of restrictions will go ahead on April 12.

At a press conference on Monday evening, the prime minister confirmed that pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, and non-essential businesses would be allowed to open their doors once again.

With the news confirmed, pubs in Dereham with outside space have been putting together the final preparations ahead of their grand re-openings.

However, six out of the 10 pubs in the town will be holding off from opening next Monday for a variety of reasons.

Here is a list of when all the pubs in Dereham will be re-opening:

The Royal Standard - April 12

The Royal Standard pub on Baxter Row

The Royal Standard on Baxter Row is re-opening on April 12 after being closed for some time prior to the most recent lockdown.

The pub, which is now under new ownership will be allowing guests to have drinks in its outside space, with staff being "very excited" to welcome people back.

The Kings Head - April 12

The King's Head in Dereham

The Kings Head on Norwich Street, which has one of the biggest beer gardens in Dereham, will also be opening its doors to the public on April 12.

The team, ran by Jackie and Keith, will be opening under temporary hours and will be serving food and drink outside.

From May 1, the pub will have a new bouncy castle in the children's play area and are looking forward to seeing all their customers again.

The Cherry Tree - April 12

The Cherry Tree pub in Dereham and sisters Sarah Godsoe (right) and Morgana Hale

One of Dereham's oldest pubs, The Cherry Tree of Theatre Street, is set to re-open its outside space from April 12 with the addition of shelter, fairy lights, and an outside speaker.

Sarah Godsoe, who runs the pub with her sister, Morgana Hale, said they were both apprehensive and nervous but also excited about reopening.

The landladies of a town centre pub have warned other owners to remain vigilant after thieves stole hundreds of pounds from fruit machines in Dereham and Fakenham. Pictured is are sisters Sarah Godsoe (right) and Morgana Hale. Picture: SUPPLIED BY CHERRY TREE - Credit: Submitted

She said: "We can comfortably seat 52 people outside with social distancing and we have sheltered areas too for the rainy days.

"People can certainly expect a warm welcome from us, even if the weather is chilly.

"Without sounding corny, our customers are like family. So seeing them all again will be absolutely amazing."

The Romaney Rye - April 12

Wetherspoons is opening beer gardens, rooftop gardens and patios at 394 of its pubs in England from April 12.

Included in the list is The Romaney Rye, which has space outside the front of the pub along with a patio area outside.

The firm will be offering a slightly reduced menu from 9am-8pm seven days a week.

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs.”

The Railway Tavern - April 15

Paul Sandford, landlord of the Railway Tavern.

The Railway Tavern on Yaxham Road, ran by Paul and Debbie Sandford, is set for its grand re-opening on Thursday, April 15 in its outside area.

Customers are being asked to pre-book a table ahead of the re-opening with walk-ins only being accepted if space is available.

The landlords said they and the staff are "looking forward to welcoming everyone back" but will only be open three days per week.

The Millwright's Arms - April 16

Landlord Mark Fryer at The Millwrights Arms pub in Toftwood

The Millwright's Arms on Shipdham Road will be opening to the public once again on April 16 after being closed for the whole of 2021 so far.

The pub, which also has the Big Boi's gourmet burger van in the car park, will be open for garden service only and has spent £2,500 on buying new marquees, outdoor heating, and tables.

Mark Fryer, who has owned the pub for 16 years said he "had to bite the bullet" and spend money on new equipment or face months without being able to open.

Big Boi's Burgers Toftwood, father and son duo Nicholas & Mark Fryer making gourmet burgers from their van

He added: "It would be a lie if I said I wasn't a bit apprehensive about re-opening, but me and the team are really excited to see our regulars for a drink again.

"We have seating for about 36 to 42 people outside and we have bought marquees, heaters and new tables.

"It was a case of if we didn't, 10 people would not come and visit us if the weather was bad, and we all know what the British weather is like."

The Cock - April 30

The Cock pub in Dereham

The Cock, on Norwich Road will be holding back until April 30 to open and plans to offer live music in the coming months.

Jane Howard and Steve Garner, owners of the pub said:"The Cock will re-open on the first May bank holiday weekend for outside service only.

"We're praying for good weather so we can maximise our courtyard tables and marquee, plus our four big benches by the rear entrance (Cowper Road car park). We're so looking forward to opening again and seeing friends old and new.

"Come May 17th we should be allowed customers inside again and so we can start our weekend live music schedule."

The Red Lion - May 17

The Red Lion Pub in Dereham

Due to not having a garden, The Red Lion on Quebec Street will not be opening its doors to the public on April 12.

Landlady, Simone Knight, is looking forward to welcoming back customers on May 17, when restrictions will let customers drink indoors.

A spokesperson from Craft Union Pubs, who own the premises, said: "We have missed you all but it won't be long until you're inside one of our pubs enjoying a cold refreshing pint!"

The Gemini - May 17

Former British Airways Cabin Crew, Abbi King, becomes new manager of The Gemini in Dereham

The Gemini on Sandy Lane will be waiting until May 17 to reopen its doors, after only being open for a total of 12 weeks over the last year.

Abbi King, manager at The Gemini said she was "gutted" not to be re-opening on April 12 but added that she didn't think her business would be at a disadvantage.

Abbi King, the new manager of The Gemini in Dereham

She said: "If everything else in Dereham was opening I probably would have fought more for our put to re-open but I don't feel like we are going to be at a disadvantage as a lot of other pubs aren't opening and we are all in the same boat.

"We are very sad to not open in April but it is the best thing for all involved with regard to the restrictions that will still be in place at that point."

Over the next few weeks, staff at The Gemini will be re-decorating the inside ready for reopening on May 17.

Miss King added: "We absolutely cannot wait to welcome you all back to the pub and continue the hard work we started to get the pub back to an awesome community environment for all our locals, family's and friends."

The Bull - May 17

The Bull Pub in Dereham.

The Bull on High Street, Dereham, will not be reopening on April 12 due to a lack of outdoor space at the premises.

Manager of the pub, Nigel Barton, said: "We are sorry but because of all the restrictions associated with opening outdoors only, we feel we would not be able to offer the full service expected by our valued customers."

It comes after the firm announced it would close "until further notice" in December due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus.



















