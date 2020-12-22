'We've lost money every single week' - pub closes until further notice

Published: 2:59 PM December 22, 2020

A pub in the heart of a Norfolk town has announced it will be closing until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bull, on Dereham's High Street, has announced that it will be closing on Wednesday, December 23 "until further notice" due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus.

The Bull in Dereham, run by tenant Nigel Barton, is set to close for refurbishment. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2019

The decision was made by the manager of the Greene King pub, Nigel Barton, in order to keep staff and customers safe.

It came after the business suffered financial losses after reopening its doors to the public following November's national lockdown.

"We have been open for 21 days and we have lost money every single week since then," Mr Barton said.

"We were doing okay when we were in Tier 1 but we're finding it really difficult to trade in the Tier 2 restrictions.

"Because we are 50pc food and 50pc drink, we don't have the space to separate people and make a profit.

"It's a case of nipping it in the bud now and closing before things get worse."

The pub had already been forced to close twice this year in line with national coronavirus restrictions.

The Bull then re-opened on Monday, July 12, after the first UK lockdown, offering a Covid-secure experience for diners including table service and sanitising stations. The pub was then forced to close again in November.

It informed customers of its closure on Facebook, in a post which said: "It is with great sadness that The Bull will be closing Wednesday afternoon at 3pm until further notice.

"In order to keep our staff and customers safe, we feel this is the only way forward.

"We will be back open before you know it and will keep you updated on here [Facebook] and the website.

"We want to wish all our customers and friends a very Merry and safe Christmas and let’s hope that 2021 is a better year for everyone."

One diner, Tina Beena, responded to the news and said: "First time visiting you on Saturday evening. What a lovely place you have, friendly staff and a warm welcome. Merry Christmas all... I will see you again in 2021."