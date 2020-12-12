Where's Zimbo? Your chance to win 50 packs of Norwich City stickers

Video

Published: 7:36 AM December 12, 2020 Updated: 7:39 AM December 12, 2020

Where's Zimbo? If you guess right, you could win 50 free packs of Norwich City stickers. - Credit: Anthony Thrussell

Is he by the coast? At the park? Or maybe hidden in one of our high streets.

Over next week, starting on Monday, we'll be testing you on your Norfolk geography.

The EDP, Norwich Evening News and PinkUn are running a competition all next week giving you the chance to win 50 packs of Norwich City stickers.

Running each day from December 14 to 18, all you have to do is guess where Christoph Zimmermann is in the videos and share your answer on our Facebook page, or retweet our post with your answer on Twitter, using the hashtag #WheresZimbo.

One of the correct guesses will be chosen to win the free stickers.

The sticker book celebrates 15 of the most defining seasons in the club’s 118-year history.

The stickers are available in independent newsagents across the county and at PinkUnShop,co.uk. Free vouchers are printing in every daily and weekly paid for title.







