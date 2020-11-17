Revealed: Which stores are selling Norwich City stickers
PUBLISHED: 07:47 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:20 17 November 2020
Copyright: Archant 2020
The starter’s pistol has officially been fired in the race to complete your new Norwich City sticker album.
The second ever edition of the book has now officially been released and copies have landed on the shelves of newsagents and retailers near you - along with tens of thousands of packs of stickers.
This edition celebrates 15 of the most defining seasons in the club’s 118-year history in 230 stickers - also including the current squad and 25 all-important shinies.
From Brundall to Blofield, Catton to Cawston, North Walsham to East Runton and dozens of places in between, collectors can now get stuck in by visiting scores of stores across the region.
More than 80 different independent newsagents have signed up to sell the stickers, along with the official Norwich City fan hub and club shop - the latter of which will be carrying them once they reopen following lockdown.
Any retailers not already selling the stickers can sign up to do so by contacting retailersevices@archant.co.uk
The shops selling the stickers are as follows:
A&J News, Norwich
AB Convenience, Hellesdon
Acle Chocolate Box, Acle
Allcocks, Norwich
B&P News, Dereham
Barnwells, Aylsham
Bridge Stores, Loddon
Budgens, Aylsham,
Budgens, Gorleston
Budgens, Mulbarton
Bunwell Stores, Bunwell
Burnham Motors, King’s Lynn
Catfield Shop, Catfield
Cawston Post Office, Reepham
Colman News, Norwich
Coltishall Post Office, Coltishall
Costcutter, Baddersfield
Cringleford Stores, Cringleford,
David Patrick Stores, Halesworth
Dereham News, Dereham
Dersingham News, Dersingham
Dionne News, Hingham
Ditchingham Stores, Ditchingham
Dixon’s News, Carlton Colville
East Runton Stores, East Runton
EKTA Stores, Beccles
Express News, Cromer
Feeney’s, Holt
Fish’s Convenience, Thorpe St Andrew
Grave’s, Briston
Guist Post Office, Guist,
Great Yarmouth Mercury offices, Great Yarmouth
Hall’s News, King’s Lynn
HARI Supermarket, Caister-on-Sea
Hillside News, Worlingham
You may also want to watch:
Kerrisons, Norwich
Kinsley’s, Wells-Next-The-Sea
KP Stores, Downham Market
Londis, Hunstanton
Londis, South Hill, Norwich
London Road Stores, Swaffham
Lyng Stores, Lyng
Meadow Stores, King’s Lynn
Namshi Ltd, Bradwell
Norwich City Club Shop (After December 2)
Norwich City Fan Hub (After December 2)
Newsklip, Fakenham
Showcase Gallery, North Walsham
Old Catton Stores, Old Catton
One Stop, Attleborough
One Stop, Banham
Owen Church, Hemsby
P&S News, Hellesdon
PK Harrods, Lowestoft
Potter Heigham Convenience Store
Lathams, Potter Heigham
Reepham Post Office, Reepham
Roy’s, Bowthorpe
Roy’s, Hoveton
Roy’s, Norwich
S&S Mitchell, Blofield
Sears, Norwich
Starlings, Sheringham
Spar, Mundesley
Spar, Tennyson Avenuem King’s Lynn
Spixworth News, Spixworth
Sprowston Stores, Sprowston
St Nicholas Food and Wine,
Forest, Stalham
Starlings, Holt
Starlings Toy Shop, Dereham
Swanton Morley Stores, Swanton Morley
Thomsons, Filby
Tidings, Horning
Village Rise, Lowestoft
Watton Edwards, Watton
Whistlestop, Sheringham
Winifred Way Stores, Caister-on-Sea
Wright Way, Rackheath
Yarmouth Convenience Store, Great Yarmouth
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.