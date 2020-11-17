Revealed: Which stores are selling Norwich City stickers

The NCFC stickers for the 2020 Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News Sticker Book. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

The starter’s pistol has officially been fired in the race to complete your new Norwich City sticker album.

Former Norwich City player Peter Silvester, with his son, Stuart, and grandsons Ralph, seven, left, and Oliver, six, with the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News sticker books and stickers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Former Norwich City player Peter Silvester, with his son, Stuart, and grandsons Ralph, seven, left, and Oliver, six, with the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News sticker books and stickers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The second ever edition of the book has now officially been released and copies have landed on the shelves of newsagents and retailers near you - along with tens of thousands of packs of stickers.

This edition celebrates 15 of the most defining seasons in the club’s 118-year history in 230 stickers - also including the current squad and 25 all-important shinies.

From Brundall to Blofield, Catton to Cawston, North Walsham to East Runton and dozens of places in between, collectors can now get stuck in by visiting scores of stores across the region.

More than 80 different independent newsagents have signed up to sell the stickers, along with the official Norwich City fan hub and club shop - the latter of which will be carrying them once they reopen following lockdown.

Any retailers not already selling the stickers can sign up to do so by contacting retailersevices@archant.co.uk

The shops selling the stickers are as follows:

A&J News, Norwich

AB Convenience, Hellesdon

Acle Chocolate Box, Acle

Allcocks, Norwich

B&P News, Dereham

Barnwells, Aylsham

Bridge Stores, Loddon

Budgens, Aylsham,

Budgens, Gorleston

Budgens, Mulbarton

Bunwell Stores, Bunwell

Burnham Motors, King’s Lynn

Catfield Shop, Catfield

Cawston Post Office, Reepham

Colman News, Norwich

Coltishall Post Office, Coltishall

Costcutter, Baddersfield

Cringleford Stores, Cringleford,

David Patrick Stores, Halesworth

Dereham News, Dereham

Dersingham News, Dersingham

Dionne News, Hingham

Ditchingham Stores, Ditchingham

Dixon’s News, Carlton Colville

East Runton Stores, East Runton

EKTA Stores, Beccles

Express News, Cromer

Feeney’s, Holt

Fish’s Convenience, Thorpe St Andrew

Grave’s, Briston

Guist Post Office, Guist,

Great Yarmouth Mercury offices, Great Yarmouth

Hall’s News, King’s Lynn

HARI Supermarket, Caister-on-Sea

Hillside News, Worlingham

Kerrisons, Norwich

Kinsley’s, Wells-Next-The-Sea

KP Stores, Downham Market

Londis, Hunstanton

Londis, South Hill, Norwich

London Road Stores, Swaffham

Lyng Stores, Lyng

Meadow Stores, King’s Lynn

Namshi Ltd, Bradwell

Norwich City Club Shop (After December 2)

Norwich City Fan Hub (After December 2)

Newsklip, Fakenham

Showcase Gallery, North Walsham

Old Catton Stores, Old Catton

One Stop, Attleborough

One Stop, Banham

Owen Church, Hemsby

P&S News, Hellesdon

PK Harrods, Lowestoft

Potter Heigham Convenience Store

Lathams, Potter Heigham

Reepham Post Office, Reepham

Roy’s, Bowthorpe

Roy’s, Hoveton

Roy’s, Norwich

S&S Mitchell, Blofield

Sears, Norwich

Starlings, Sheringham

Spar, Mundesley

Spar, Tennyson Avenuem King’s Lynn

Spixworth News, Spixworth

Sprowston Stores, Sprowston

St Nicholas Food and Wine,

Forest, Stalham

Starlings, Holt

Starlings Toy Shop, Dereham

Swanton Morley Stores, Swanton Morley

Thomsons, Filby

Tidings, Horning

Village Rise, Lowestoft

Watton Edwards, Watton

Whistlestop, Sheringham

Winifred Way Stores, Caister-on-Sea

Wright Way, Rackheath

Yarmouth Convenience Store, Great Yarmouth