First look at new Co-op coming to Wymondham
- Credit: Co-op
This is what the newest supermarket in Wymondham is expected to look like once work has been completed.
Co-op confirmed it would be opening a new store in the market town.
There is already a branch in the town centre, at Market Place, and this will now be supported by a new location in Silfield Road, south of the rail station.
The company will be renting a unit which has been bought by a developer from the owners of Mr Overalls, which will be moving to the Wymondham Business Park where it will operate as a trade counter.
Planning permission has already been granted to modernise the premises, including a total replacement of the shop front and glazing.
Co-op will be investing around £650,000 to create the new store, which is expected to create around 15 new jobs while also providing a new grocery shopping option for people in the area.