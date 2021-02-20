News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
First look at new Co-op coming to Wymondham

Daniel Moxon

Published: 4:03 PM February 20, 2021   
A CGI of what the new Co-op store in Silfield Road, Wymondham, will look like once work has been completed.

A CGI of what the new Co-op store in Silfield Road, Wymondham, will look like once work has been completed. - Credit: Co-op

This is what the newest supermarket in Wymondham is expected to look like once work has been completed.

Co-op confirmed it would be opening a new store in the market town. 

There is already a branch in the town centre, at Market Place, and this will now be supported by a new location in Silfield Road, south of the rail station.

The company will be renting a unit which has been bought by a developer from the owners of Mr Overalls, which will be moving to the Wymondham Business Park where it will operate as a trade counter.

The new Co-op in Wymondham will take the place of Mr Overalls, which is moving to a trade counter at Wymondham Business Park.

The new Co-op in Wymondham will take the place of Mr Overalls, which is moving to a trade counter at Wymondham Business Park. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

Planning permission has already been granted to modernise the premises, including a total replacement of the shop front and glazing.

Co-op will be investing around £650,000 to create the new store, which is expected to create around 15 new jobs while also providing a new grocery shopping option for people in the area.


