New Co-Op plan revealed for Wymondham

A Norfolk town could soon be getting a new supermarket.

Co-Op, which has a branch on the Market Place at Wymondham, has revealed plans for a new store on the Silfield Road

It hopes the purpose built new store will be open this autumn to serve new residential developments in and around the south of the town. Co-op is poised to invest around £650,000 to create the new shop, which is expected to create around 15 new local jobs.

The present occupier of the site, Mr Overalls Ltd – a family owned business that specialises in workwear, safety footwear and equipment - will continue to trade in Wymondham from a new site on Chestnut Drive, on the Wymondham Business Park.

Co-Op acquisition manager Emma Perrin said: “We are delighted that an opportunity has arisen to serve the community and enhance amenities for the newer residential developments in the area.

