News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

What counts as a substantial meal under Norfolk's tier 2 pub rules?

Author Picture Icon

Georgina Taylor

Published: 12:26 PM November 26, 2020    Updated: 1:13 PM November 26, 2020
Man hand holding a half pint of beer from a wooden table in an English pub.

What counts as a substantial meal under tier 2 pub rules? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The government today set out the guidance for the restrictions in each tier.  

Norfolk has been listed under tier 2 which means our hospitality venues which do not serve food will have to remain closed.  

Hospitality venues will have a later curfew of 11pm with last orders being called at 10pm and customers can only be served alcohol if they have a substantial meal. 

However, what constitutes a substantial meal? 

There is no clear guidance on what the government deems a substantial meal.  

The Government’s Covid winter plan defines a substantial meal as a “full breakfast, main lunchtime or evening meal”.  

In October, housing secretary Robert Jenrick said on LBC that a tasty Cornish pasty with chips or a side salad equated to a substantial meal.  

You may also want to watch:

With this being said, popular bar snacks such as crisps or a bowl of chips will not be enough for you to have a pint.

Most Read

  1. 1 Would you know what to do if your car hit a deer?
  2. 2 Which new Covid tier could Norfolk be in?
  3. 3 What was ‘strange stretched circle’ spotted over Norfolk skies?
  1. 4 Whale washes up off Norfolk coast
  2. 5 Plea for help to trace missing heavily pregnant woman
  3. 6 Four men caught at £2m Norfolk cannabis factory
  4. 7 Norfolk needs own Covid tier, say MPs ahead of restrictions decision
  5. 8 More than 50 pupils sent home after student tests positive
  6. 9 Drivers ‘lucky to walk away’ as cars overturn
  7. 10 What each lockdown tier could mean for Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video

Watch: Seal captured in tussle with huge pike in Norwich river

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school...

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

‘Lack of discipline’: Leader hits out after town’s huge Covid surge

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Historic hotel made famous by TV’s ‘Hotel Inspector’ for sale again

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus