What counts as a substantial meal under Norfolk's tier 2 pub rules?
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
The government today set out the guidance for the restrictions in each tier.
Norfolk has been listed under tier 2 which means our hospitality venues which do not serve food will have to remain closed.
Hospitality venues will have a later curfew of 11pm with last orders being called at 10pm and customers can only be served alcohol if they have a substantial meal.
However, what constitutes a substantial meal?
There is no clear guidance on what the government deems a substantial meal.
The Government’s Covid winter plan defines a substantial meal as a “full breakfast, main lunchtime or evening meal”.
In October, housing secretary Robert Jenrick said on LBC that a tasty Cornish pasty with chips or a side salad equated to a substantial meal.
With this being said, popular bar snacks such as crisps or a bowl of chips will not be enough for you to have a pint.
