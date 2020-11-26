Published: 12:26 PM November 26, 2020 Updated: 1:13 PM November 26, 2020

What counts as a substantial meal under tier 2 pub rules? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The government today set out the guidance for the restrictions in each tier.

Norfolk has been listed under tier 2 which means our hospitality venues which do not serve food will have to remain closed.

Hospitality venues will have a later curfew of 11pm with last orders being called at 10pm and customers can only be served alcohol if they have a substantial meal.

However, what constitutes a substantial meal?

There is no clear guidance on what the government deems a substantial meal.

The Government’s Covid winter plan defines a substantial meal as a “full breakfast, main lunchtime or evening meal”.

In October, housing secretary Robert Jenrick said on LBC that a tasty Cornish pasty with chips or a side salad equated to a substantial meal.

With this being said, popular bar snacks such as crisps or a bowl of chips will not be enough for you to have a pint.