What does tier two mean for you? Step-by-step guide to new rules
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
Norfolk has been placed into tier two of the government's revised alert system.
But what does that mean when it comes to visiting family, eating out and going to the football?
Here's a step-by-step guide to the new rules, which come into force from December 3.
Meeting family and friends
There can be no mixing of households indoors, apart from support bubbles.
This means you must not socialise with anyone you do not live with or who is not in your support bubble in any indoor setting, whether at home or in a public place.
A maximum of six people can meet outdoors, which includes gardens and public spaces - the 'rule of six'.
Pubs, bars and restaurants
Pubs and bars must close, unless they are operating as restaurants.
Hospitality venues can only serve alcohol with "substantial" meals, must stop taking orders at 10pm and must close by 11pm.
Retail, entertainment and personal care
All retailers, whether defined as essential or non-essential are permitted to open.
That includes entertainment venues such as cinemas, which can reopen from December 3.
Personal care providers, such as hairdressers and beauticians, can operate as normal with appropriate measures in place.
Other businesses
Businesses and venues can continue to operate in a Covid-secure manner.
This does not include those which remain closed by law, such as nightclubs.
Working from home
In tier two areas, everyone who can work from home is being encouraged to do so.
Education
Early years settings, schools, colleges and universities will remain open.
Childcare, other supervised activities for children and childcare bubbles are permitted.
Visiting loved ones in care homes
Only outdoor and airtight visits, such as window visits, can take place.
Many care homes have begun investing in visiting "pods", with separate entrances, safety screens and intercom systems.
The rollout of rapid testing will eventually allow indoor visits to take place, including contact.
Gyms, exercise and recreational sport
Gyms and leisure centres are being permitted to reopen under the new measures.
Classes and organised adult sport can take place outdoors, but cannot take place indoors if there is any interaction between people from different households.
Organised activities for elite athletes, under-18s and disabled people can continue.
Attending sporting events
Public attendance at spectator sporting events can resume inside and outside, subject to social distancing rules being enforced.
The number of spectators is limited to whichever is lower: 50pc capacity, or either 2,000 people outdoors or 1,000 people indoors.
On that basis, 2,000 fans will be permitted to watch Norwich City play Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road on Saturday, December 5.
Weddings and funerals
Weddings and funerals can go ahead with restrictions on the number of people in attendance.
Fifteen people can attend wedding ceremonies and receptions, with 30 permitted to attend funerals.
Linked commemorative events, such as wakes or stone-settings, can have 15 people.
Places of worship
Places of worship will remain open, but you must not socialise with people from outside of your household or support bubble while you are indoors there, unless a legal exemption applies.
The rule of six applies to outdoor settings.
Travelling to other areas
If you live in a tier two area, you must continue to follow tier two rules if you travel to a tier one area.
You should avoid travel to or overnight stays in tier three areas, unless it is necessary, such as for work, education, youth services, to receive medical treatment, or because of caring responsibilities.
You are permitted to travel through a tier three area as a part of a longer journey.
Overnight stays
Hotels and other accommodation providers will be allowed to open.
Overnight stays are permitted with your household or support bubble, with a maximum of six people.